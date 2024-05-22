NAACP Warns Us Not to Try a Black Woman
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Lists Her Many Accolades at Confirmation Hearing
Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages
The Left Has a TOTAL Meltdown Over the Flags at Justice Alito's Vacation...
Sen. Rand Paul Wants to Prosecute Anthony Fauci's 'Fixer'
Bill Maher Tells Megyn Kelly That Hillary Clinton Is Not an Election Denier
He's Got to Be Joking! Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Accuses REPUBLICANS of Being Weak...
Son of Woman who Lost BIGLY to Matt Gaetz (Rebekah Jones) Sentenced Today...
President Joe Biden POUNCES on Latest Nazi Rhetoric From Donald Trump
KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors...
American Airlines Blames 9-Year-Old After Flight Attendant Busted Recording Girls in Plane...
Jemele Hill Insists Caitlin Clark is Only a Basketball Phenom Because She is...
KJP Says We're Talking About People Who Are 'LITERALLY Being Crushed' by Student...
Show Trial Backfire in Progress? Biden's Lead in NY Is Shrinking FAST

Beyond Parody - MSNBC Wonders How Red Lobster's Demise Affects Black Communties

Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on May 22, 2024
AP Photo/James A. Finley, File

Drew Holden is a gift to journalism whether they appreciate him or not. He points out their biases, lies and absurdity. When and if the press comes to its senses, Drew's observations will be the roadmap on what not to do. In the meantime his work provides the mockery that leads to humiliation and hopefully, self-reflection and correction.

Advertisement

We're not optimistic, but we do love the mockery.

Take this post, for example.

It has been a joke since at least the 1970s that the generic, all-purpose New York Times headline is "something happens, women and minorities hardest hit". So this weirdness is nothing new, yet somehow, it gets sillier and sillier.

The article includes bangers like this.

Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster restaurant south of Orlando, Florida, in 1968 just a few weeks before Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

See, it's like Red Lobster is linked to the Black community through the ... wait, what?

The rise and slide of Red Lobster, and all the stumbles along the way, parallels a rise and backslide of Black working- and middle-class gains. The sort of economic mobility we associate with the 1970s and 1980s, when Red Lobsters were being built, has slowed for many Americans and even reversed for many Black Americans.

Deep down, aren't we all Red Lobster?

OK, here's the part where we all point and laugh.

Holden goes on.

Recommended

Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages
Brett T.
Advertisement

Admit it, the visual came to you super easily.

(Insert graphic of Lawrence O'Donnell holding a boom box over his head outside the Black community's bedroom window here.)

Sorry, The Nation beat them to that take.

Truth.

Wait, let's workshop this. Bankruptcy is also known as Chapter 11 which implies chapters, which implies books.

So you're saying that Black people are illiterate? Wow!

I think we have President Biden's next embarrassing race pander.

This is so not funny and we're not going to include it in this post.

Advertisement

Nope. This one is too awful as well.

Your obligatory Hollaria Briden Tweet because it just makes everything taste better.

We'll close with this evergreen take.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BANKRUPTCY MSNBC RACE BAITING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages
Brett T.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Lists Her Many Accolades at Confirmation Hearing
Brett T.
Bill Maher Tells Megyn Kelly That Hillary Clinton Is Not an Election Denier
Brett T.
The Left Has a TOTAL Meltdown Over the Flags at Justice Alito's Vacation Home
justmindy
KC Chiefs Coach Andy Reid ENDS Reporter (and Other Media) Getting Woke Vapors About Harrison Butker
Doug P.
Son of Woman who Lost BIGLY to Matt Gaetz (Rebekah Jones) Sentenced Today and She Was MIA
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hamas Sympathizers Try to Discredit Newly Released Video of Female Hostages Brett T.
Advertisement