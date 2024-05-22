Beyond Parody - MSNBC Wonders How Red Lobster's Demise Affects Black Communties

Drew Holden is a gift to journalism whether they appreciate him or not. He points out their biases, lies and absurdity. When and if the press comes to its senses, Drew's observations will be the roadmap on what not to do. In the meantime his work provides the mockery that leads to humiliation and hopefully, self-reflection and correction.

We're not optimistic, but we do love the mockery.

Take this post, for example.

If you were making a parody of MSNBC, what would you do differently than what the network already produces? pic.twitter.com/PL5x7W0cLY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 22, 2024

It has been a joke since at least the 1970s that the generic, all-purpose New York Times headline is "something happens, women and minorities hardest hit". So this weirdness is nothing new, yet somehow, it gets sillier and sillier.

The article includes bangers like this.

Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster restaurant south of Orlando, Florida, in 1968 just a few weeks before Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

See, it's like Red Lobster is linked to the Black community through the ... wait, what?

The rise and slide of Red Lobster, and all the stumbles along the way, parallels a rise and backslide of Black working- and middle-class gains. The sort of economic mobility we associate with the 1970s and 1980s, when Red Lobsters were being built, has slowed for many Americans and even reversed for many Black Americans.

Deep down, aren't we all Red Lobster?

Holden goes on.

Imagine Chris Hayes peering over his glasses and intoning: “Why Red Lobster’s downfall hits differently for Black communities” — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 22, 2024

Black people aren't going to date you, MSNBC. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 22, 2024

(Insert graphic of Lawrence O'Donnell holding a boom box over his head outside the Black community's bedroom window here.)

What's great about this genre is that they could just as easily write an article that the fall of Red Lobster is a blow against white privilege. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 22, 2024

Sorry, The Nation beat them to that take.

Funnier than the Onion — BitsAndAtoms (@BitsOrAtoms) May 22, 2024

banKKKruptcy? 🦞 — Jimmy Rustler (@sportzTX) May 22, 2024

Wait, let's workshop this. Bankruptcy is also known as Chapter 11 which implies chapters, which implies books.

So you're saying that Black people are illiterate? Wow!

If you don’t like red lobster you ain’t black — Andrew Dice Hardy (@eli14881745) May 22, 2024

I think we have President Biden's next embarrassing race pander.

Martin Lobster King: “I have a dream, that one day every buffet shall be endless.” https://t.co/hjJskh2UUe pic.twitter.com/5UlQcan5mn — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 22, 2024

You don't hate mainstream media as much as you should. https://t.co/Axz98updaN — Seán MacNeil🇻🇦 (@SMacNeil907) May 22, 2024

***

