Comcast Would Like to Remind You That Mother Nature Is Gender Fluid

Anyone who keeps up to date on the media knows that Comcast/NBC/MSNBC is all in the bag for leftist causes. There isn't a CRT or "anti-racist" or trans or LGBTQAI+ position they won't take a pro-progressive position on.

So this shouldn't come as a surprise. Disgust, yes. Surprise, no.

NBCUniversal's Peacock is launching a new series about gay and transgender animals pic.twitter.com/cNh5SxGU6c — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 16, 2024

Maybe Alex Jones wasn't wrong when he said, "they're turning the frogs gay!"

Well maybe that was an entertaining fiction, but if the corporate media has any say, they'd like to make that a reality.

Transgender animals?

Next, they will be trying to normalize people having relationships with animals. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 16, 2024

The saddest thing about the far-left is that there is literally no sexual deviancy they won't rush to the defense of. Remember how they attacked the anti-child-trafficking movie "Sound of Freedom"?

Some of Twitter (X)'s favorite parody accounts weighed in. Why? Because parody describes the left's reality best.

I have already mandated that my youth football team watch this documentary — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 16, 2024

I’ve been waiting for this! — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 16, 2024

Did you ever think you'd live to see the National Broadcast Corporation (NBC) become a parody of news?

Animals have sex to procreate, the instinct to produce and stay alive...not buying what they're selling https://t.co/vRwdYJGw6T — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) May 16, 2024

Yeah? Then explain why Lions have gay bars on the Serengeti?

Let the record show that we said this hours before this take.

Brokeback Animal Kingdom https://t.co/p4h8CKiLrg — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) May 16, 2024

Ha ha!

Feminism and LGBTQ activism are two of the most successful communist operations in America because they attack the bedrock of every healthy society: The nuclear family.



It’s not an accident. They do this with a purpose. https://t.co/yHh58hY1qb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 16, 2024

Well said, Jesse Kelly, whoever you are.

Heh!

***

