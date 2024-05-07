AGHamilton Shares Offers Poignant and Personal Insight into the Jewish Experience After Oc...
Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark
John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn
Politico: Biden Administration Holding Up Delivery of Bombs to Israel to Send a...
John Kirby Says You Can't Eliminate Hamas Through Military Operations
Kristi Noem and Fox Host Engage in Heated Verbal Sparring Match About her...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Denver Sets Up Hotline for Residents to Host...
Biden: Not Only Did Illegal Immigrants Build This Country, They’re Also Model Citizens
One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young...
WOMP WOMP: Jeff Bezos Invested $60 MILLION in Florida Lab-Grown Meat Before DeSantis...
Northwestern Teaching Assistant Blames 'the Jews' for the Latest Crop of Anti-Semites
Donald Trump's Classified Documents Case Delayed 'Indefinitely'
Bill Maher Not Happy His Tax Dollars Are Paying Off College Debt of...
‘WTF Is Biden Doing?’ Axios Reports Israel Feels It Got 'Played' by Biden...

Randi Weingarten Horrified by School Closures - In Gaza

Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on May 07, 2024

What can we say about Randi Weingarten. If there is a non-educational cause in Democrat or far-left circles, Randi has a Tweet for it. Ukraine? Gaza? Gender identity? Check, check and check.

Advertisement

However, if you want to know her thoughts on why Baltimore fourth graders have a 10% proficiency in literacy, you get either crickets or "we need moar money!"

So here's Randi's pro-Hamass take using education as the cue to invite herself into the conversation.

Because, of course she did.

In an essay, this is called the "thesis statement" of this article.

Recommended

Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark
Brett T.
Advertisement

She's a regular occupying force.

Progressive agenda uber alles.

We thank you Kristi for self censoring. That way we can include your Tweet. (Readers, take note)

We love Hollaria and don't care who knows it!

Tunnels are a human right!

Advertisement

Brava!

That's right. If Randi wasn't such a partisan hack/shill, she might acknowledge that. But never forget, she's a tool of the far left. This whole education thing seems secondary to her priorities.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: GAZA PROGRESSIVES RANDI WEINGARTEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark
Brett T.
John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn
justmindy
One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young Girl
justmindy
John Kirby Says You Can't Eliminate Hamas Through Military Operations
Brett T.
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Denver Sets Up Hotline for Residents to Host Illegals in Their Homes
Amy Curtis
Kristi Noem and Fox Host Engage in Heated Verbal Sparring Match About her Latest Book
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark Brett T.
Advertisement