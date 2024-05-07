Randi Weingarten Horrified by School Closures - In Gaza

What can we say about Randi Weingarten. If there is a non-educational cause in Democrat or far-left circles, Randi has a Tweet for it. Ukraine? Gaza? Gender identity? Check, check and check.

Advertisement

However, if you want to know her thoughts on why Baltimore fourth graders have a 10% proficiency in literacy, you get either crickets or "we need moar money!"

So here's Randi's pro-Hamass take using education as the cue to invite herself into the conversation.

Education is a fundamental human right. All 12 of Gaza’s universities and more than 80% of its schools are severely damaged or destroyed. The tragic toll of this war includes students and teachers who have been killed, but the impact will be felt for generations to come.… — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣 (@rweingarten) May 7, 2024

Closing replies like you closed the schools. https://t.co/19b76V6aXY pic.twitter.com/9psgo0KHhM — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 7, 2024

Because, of course she did.

Hahaha the ghoul cares more about Gaza schools that the ones she represents. https://t.co/olZZtPsSE1 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 7, 2024

In an essay, this is called the "thesis statement" of this article.

You colluded with the government to shut down schools. You can take all of the seats https://t.co/M5cDbnQx05 — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) May 7, 2024

She's a regular occupying force.

Wow what a surprise that this corrupt Marxist propagandist is also anti-Israeli https://t.co/EgfkfidsMf — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 7, 2024

Progressive agenda uber alles.

The United Nations and “others” say. FK all the way off with HAMAS loving terrorist BS! https://t.co/94CfAJI3iK pic.twitter.com/FAhsLKWeSj — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 7, 2024

We thank you Kristi for self censoring. That way we can include your Tweet. (Readers, take note)

The children of Gaza need you @rweingarten. You’ve gone to Ukraine multiple times and you should go to Gaza too. Take copies of Gender Queer and other “banned” books with you. Help teachers unionize and create a list of demands. Hurry, before it’s too late! #SlavaGaza https://t.co/QMD8pnJATl — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 7, 2024

We love Hollaria and don't care who knows it!

Then. Maybe they shouldn't have put Tunnels and ammunition under them huh! https://t.co/D5xHqHNg0D — Coleman Moreing (@ColemanMoreing) May 7, 2024

Tunnels are a human right!

No more PhD’s in bomb making and Jew killing. Randi hardest hit https://t.co/78eD3ZiRqh — Hunter’s Spy Balloon (@MaryCohensDiary) May 7, 2024

Advertisement

Brava!

Note that Randi is tweeting about schools in Gaza, which teach children to hate Jews, instead of Florida being #1 in education again.



But that’s okay. We know she wasn’t concerned about “fundamental human right[s]” when she fought to keep US schools closed for years during COVID https://t.co/e89NouIOzs — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 7, 2024

That's right. If Randi wasn't such a partisan hack/shill, she might acknowledge that. But never forget, she's a tool of the far left. This whole education thing seems secondary to her priorities.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



