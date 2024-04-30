Bloviating Bore, Norman Finkelstein Links Gaza Protests to Himself

Consider the monumental significance of the excessiveness of verbose expressions. It is both inspiring and awe striking in the locus of the centrality of the meandering found in the sheer fecal content in the bloviation of ...

Advertisement

Make sense? No? Don't worry. It's not supposed to. It is the language of the self-important academic and general bullshot (sic) artist. Hey, speaking of, check out Norman Finklestein's Tweet!

Today marks a historic occasion. By seizing control of Hamilton Hall, students at Columbia University have anchored in historical memory the nexus between the horrors inflicted in Vietnam that was the hallmark of my generation with the horrors inflicted in Gaza that is the… — Norman Finkelstein (@normfinkelstein) April 30, 2024

Here it is in all its glorious cringe-prose:

Today marks a historic occasion. By seizing control of Hamilton Hall, students at Columbia University have anchored in historical memory the nexus between the horrors inflicted in Vietnam that was the hallmark of my generation with the horrors inflicted in Gaza that is the hallmark of the new generation. It is testament to the majesty of these young people that they have risked their futures for the sake of a poor, powerless people halfway around the world in order to uphold that sacred principle that every life is worthy and the murder of none shall pass in silence. As Abraham Lincoln famously quoted, "The judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether." The right of the people of Gaza to live is an eternal truth. May the young soldiers in Hamilton Hall be honored and blessed for not countenancing, come what may, its extinguishment.

Ted Kaczynski a/k/a the Unibomber just called. He informs us that this blather makes no sense to him either.

Who is Norman Finkelstein?

by you own account, you were a Maoist supporting the Chinese government back then, at the height of its repression. You have grown any more sensible. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 30, 2024

The psychotic old man has been a Jew hater for decades. — Jeffrey Zimmerman (@Zimmlaw175) April 30, 2024

OK, that should establish his credentials and explain all you need to know. Unfortunately, it's like catnip to those predisposed to the cult of anti-Western rage. We're going to spare you those Tweets so you don't lose hope in humanity.

Fortunately, this blathering academic brain vomit doesn't play well in the real world. Behold.

Grok can be your friend, Normie! pic.twitter.com/rGxgCdsO9G — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 30, 2024

AI may actually save civilization.

This should be the “before” paragraph in an ad for Grammarly. https://t.co/zqQh64M20s — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 30, 2024

Heh!

Not to puncture your romantic nostalgia of privileged upperclass at no risk leading to a Hallmark movie, but recall as polled support of Israeli actions in Gaza reaches 80% … the last time we did this, we elected Richard Nixon President not just once but twice. — Blad (@tlindblad) April 30, 2024

Advertisement

How does the saying go? Don't stop your enemy when he is making a mistake.

They're kids, not soldiers, my god. — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) April 30, 2024

It's testament to the narcissism of these young people that they made the middle eastern conflict all about themselves, stealing the spotlight as it were.



Most don't genuinely care about the situation of course, they simply picked a side that most offends their parents and/or… — Fruitless Metropolitan (@RinseHold) April 30, 2024

In a nutshell, yes.

Sure, maybe these students are protesting because they want "to uphold that sacred principle that every life is worthy and the murder of none shall pass in silence". Maybe they care about that principle a lot and that's why they're protesting.



Or maybe the fact that these same… https://t.co/Eo0LVBfB52 — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) April 30, 2024

The rest of the Tweet.

Or maybe the fact that these same students were yawning throughout the Oct. 7 massacre, Saudi/Yemen war, Syrian Civil War, Russia-Ukraine war, Sudanese war, and the Chinese mass internment of Uyghurs suggests that something else is at play.

Preach!

A typical narcissistic Boomer who makes everything about himself & his generation by invoking Vietnam. I know I'm generalizng here but the Boomers have ruined everything they've touched: govt, colleges & universities. And they refuse to step aside, which is why we are so fvcked. https://t.co/xkJ8pu0hkw — Thomas Ludwig (@talpsufan) April 30, 2024

Advertisement

This Tweet really pulls the whole thing together and it matches the drapes!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!