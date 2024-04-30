Bloviating Bore, Norman Finkelstein Links Gaza Protests to Himself

Illegal Immigrants Take Over Seattle City Park, Put Out Supply Requests
Gordon K  |  8:45 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Consider the monumental significance of the excessiveness of verbose expressions. It is both inspiring and awe striking in the locus of the centrality of the meandering found in the sheer fecal content in the bloviation of ...

Make sense? No? Don't worry. It's not supposed to. It is the language of the self-important academic and general bullshot (sic) artist. Hey, speaking of, check out Norman Finklestein's Tweet!

Here it is in all its glorious cringe-prose:

Today marks a historic occasion.  By seizing control of Hamilton Hall, students at Columbia University have anchored in historical memory the nexus between the horrors inflicted in Vietnam that was the hallmark of my generation with the horrors inflicted in Gaza that is the hallmark of the new generation.  It is testament to the majesty of these young people that they have risked their futures for the sake of a poor, powerless people halfway around the world in order to uphold that sacred principle that every life is worthy and the murder of none shall pass in silence. As Abraham Lincoln famously quoted, "The judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether."  The right of the people of Gaza to live is an eternal truth.  May the young soldiers in Hamilton Hall be honored and blessed for not countenancing, come what may, its extinguishment.

Ted Kaczynski a/k/a the Unibomber just called. He informs us that this blather makes no sense to him either.

Who is Norman Finkelstein?

OK, that should establish his credentials and explain all you need to know. Unfortunately, it's like catnip to those predisposed to the cult of anti-Western rage. We're going to spare you those Tweets so you don't lose hope in humanity.

 Fortunately, this blathering academic brain vomit doesn't play well in the real world. Behold. 

AI may actually save civilization.

Heh!

How does the saying go? Don't stop your enemy when he is making a mistake.

In a nutshell, yes.

The rest of the Tweet.

Or maybe the fact that these same students were yawning throughout the Oct. 7 massacre, Saudi/Yemen war, Syrian Civil War, Russia-Ukraine war, Sudanese  war, and the Chinese mass internment of Uyghurs suggests that something else is at play.

Preach!

This Tweet really pulls the whole thing together and it matches the drapes!

***

