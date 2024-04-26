'Jews Fight Back' - Jon Lovitz Spells it Out For Antisemites

Depending on how you count it, the Saturday Night Live era from about 1985 to 1990 was either the best or second best cast. This is not negotiable.

In recent years, those cast members have come out as, if not conservative (hi Dennis Miller!) or at least sane (how ya doin' Rob Schneider, Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz?).

Regarding the campus anti-Israel protests, Lovitz had this to say:

To all the weak bullies harassing Jewish kids at universities:



Jews fight back.

We've been around over 5,700 years.

And we're not going anywhere.



And to those of you who aren't Jewish & realize it's ridiculous to blame 15 million people for the problems of the world & have… — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) April 26, 2024

He's right. "Never again" means never again. Sadly, many young Jewish people are taken with socialist ideology and don't realize that the existence of Israel was a necessity born out of the Holocaust. Jon, bless him, gets it.

There were quite a few "amens".

Jews are not going anywhere. Israel is not going anywhere. We are here to stay. Get used to it - it’s been 5700 years - long enough for Jew haters to know better. — Olia (@OliaOnX) April 26, 2024

The Jewish "amen".

If you can use a few Catholic guys (that Nuns whipped into shape with a yardstick) with a bad attitude, give us a call.

Shalom Buddy! — Bunker 540 (@LBNBunker540) April 26, 2024

The "Hail Mary amen"!

I am not Jewish; I thought antisemitism was in our rear view until these last couple of months.



I really am shocked by this. — MarciJoy (@msmarcijoy) April 26, 2024

The secular "amen".

All the protests are "peeeeeaceful!" Yeah, Yeahhhh, that's the ticket!



OMG - I started listening and I wasn't sure if it was you or President Shafik @Columbia!https://t.co/v1uxSMrOS0 — GrahamAndDoddsville (@GnDsville) April 26, 2024

Lovitz fans couldn't wait to feed him his own catchphrase.

This is the ticket.https://t.co/0xEok0ZlQ8 — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) April 26, 2024





The amazing Patricia Heaton weighs in.

You tell 'em, Jay Sherman! https://t.co/ydTZ2qkAXY — The Liberal Agenda (@LiberalAgendaX) April 26, 2024

And it appears that, despite the noise from the leftist, supporting Israel is truly bi-partisan.

