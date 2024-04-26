Three Year Letterman HILARIOUSLY Mocks Protester Tackle in Epic Takedown
This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article...
Donald Trump Dared to Speak Prompting a Pearl Clutching Daniel Dale Fact Check
Performative Northwestern Seder Roundly Decried for Taking Place on the Wrong Day
School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users...
AOC Visits Columbia 'Encampment' One Day After Released Video of Leader Calling for...
Wait, What? Julia Ioffe: College Presidents are TERRIFIED of the GOP. Shutting Down...
Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say...
Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
J.K. Rowling Takes Victory Lap and Applauds David Bell, Tavistock Gender Clinic Whistleblo...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on...
Speaker Johnson Takes Charge of Academia's Radicalism Problem
Biden WH Taking Aim at Trump's 'The Apprentice' Catch Phrase Blows Up in...

'Jews Fight Back' - Jon Lovitz Spells it Out For Antisemites

Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on April 26, 2024
Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

Depending on how you count it, the Saturday Night Live era from about 1985 to 1990 was either the best or second best cast. This is not negotiable.

In recent years, those cast members have come out as, if not conservative (hi Dennis Miller!) or at least sane (how ya doin' Rob Schneider, Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz?).

Advertisement

Regarding the campus anti-Israel protests, Lovitz had this to say: 

He's right. "Never again" means never again. Sadly, many young Jewish people are taken with socialist ideology and don't realize that the existence of Israel was a necessity born out of the Holocaust. Jon, bless him, gets it.

There were quite a few "amens".

The Jewish "amen".

The "Hail Mary amen"!

The secular "amen".

Recommended

School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Lovitz fans couldn't wait to feed him his own catchphrase.


The amazing Patricia Heaton weighs in.

And it appears that, despite the noise from the leftist, supporting Israel is truly bi-partisan.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CAMPUS GAZA JEWS JON LOVITZ PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion
Amy Curtis
This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article Under Ben Collins
FuzzyChimp
Donald Trump Dared to Speak Prompting a Pearl Clutching Daniel Dale Fact Check
justmindy
Biden's INSANE Proposed Capital Gains Tax Would WRECK Economy
Amy Curtis
Incredible! Tornado Chaser Captures Stunning Footage of Nebraska Twister
justmindy
We Regret to Inform You the 'Experts' Are at It Again: They Say Daily Showers Are 'Performative'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion Amy Curtis
Advertisement