Four AP Journos Vote for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelifas as Female Athlete of the Year

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 26, 2024

To be honest, we're a little surprised that Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelifas wasn't voted Female Athlete of the Year. Then again, swimmer Lia Thomas was cheated out of the title NCAA Woman of the Year in 2022.

Fortunately, the AP's award went to a deserving female athlete. Outkick reports:

Caitlin Clark was awarded the 2024 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year Award to the surprise of very few. 

What caught OutKick's attention was a nugget buried in today's AP report announcing the big news: controversial Algerian Olympic gold-medal-winning boxer Imane Khelif received four votes for AP Female Athlete of the Year.

Of the 74 voters in charge of handing out this prestigious award, 35 voted for Clark, 25 voted for Simone Biles, and then there were the four who voted for Khelif.

So out of 74 voters, four decided it was more important to virtue signal than to recognize the astounding accomplishments of Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles. Did we ever find out for sure that Khelif is female?

Four voters were big enough not to let a micropenis keep them from voting for Female Athlete of the Year.

It surprised us as well. Congratulations to Khelif for coming in third.

***

