President Biden's Commencement Speech at Morehouse Proving Problematic
Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking...
If Students Had Pro-Israel Encampments, Would You Still Support the Police?
Satire Site 'The Onion' Has New Ownership Well Qualified to Publish Fake News
Rep. Ilhan Omar and Her Homeless, Starving Daughter Meet With Columbia Pro-Hamas Mob
Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Statement of Support for Pro-Hamas Protesters
Terrorists Attack Joe Biden's Temporary Pier to Bring Aid to Palestinians
WATCH: Jewish NYU Professor SMACKS DOWN Campus Protest Hypocrisy
Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted
OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigratio...
USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony Citing Safety Concerns in the Wake of Pro-Palestine...
President Biden Tells Police Officers He Remembers When He Got 'That' Phone Call
TikTok Owner Says They Would Rather Shut Down the Controversial App Than Sell...
BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA: Sprinkler System Gives Harvard Protesters a Much-Needed Bath

NYPD Chief of Patrol Rebuts AOC's Anti-Cop Rant - Twitter (X) Loves It

Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can always be counted on to have both the worst and the most clichéd take on any given topic. And now that we have the NYPD being called on by Columbia University to clear out the protestors, well, just read on.

Advertisement

"Some of the most violent reputations on the force."

We guess she's playing to her ACAB constituents or worse, what someone who watches MSNBC told her.

Here's the good part.

The full Tweet:

I am sure you would agree that we have to teach them these valuable life skills. 

Secondly, I was with those “units” last Thursday that you describe as having, “the most violent reputations.” These “units” removed students with great care and professionalism, not a single incident was reported.  

The only incidents that day on campus were the student's hateful anti-Semitic speech  and vile language towards our cops. I am sure you agree any hateful speech is unacceptable. You should rethink your comments to a simple thank you to the NYPD and hate has no place in our society. 

Maybe you should walk around Columbia and NYU and listen to their remarks of pure hatred. I will ensure those “units” will protect you as they do for all NYers 24/7/365.  Lack of accountability = consequences 

Hate from anyone, anywhere has no place in our city and country.

Recommended

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted
Brett T.
Advertisement

Narrator: "No, we are not sure she would agree that any hateful speech is unacceptable."

The most encouraging thing is just how many people are sick of these affluent, white social justice LARPers and of AOC herself.

Yep.

Whoa, a police and peace supporting Brown person? The aforementioned college kids hit hardest.

Of course there was a squealing reaction from the "we're just against genocide, you should die pig" crowd.

Advertisement

And they are as smart as you'd expect, they are AOC fanpersxns after all.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CAMPUS HAMAS NYPD PROTESTERS AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted
Brett T.
President Biden's Commencement Speech at Morehouse Proving Problematic
Brett T.
Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking Questions
Amy Curtis
Satire Site 'The Onion' Has New Ownership Well Qualified to Publish Fake News
justmindy
WATCH: Jewish NYU Professor SMACKS DOWN Campus Protest Hypocrisy
Amy Curtis
BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA: Sprinkler System Gives Harvard Protesters a Much-Needed Bath
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted Brett T.
Advertisement