NYPD Chief of Patrol Rebuts AOC's Anti-Cop Rant - Twitter (X) Loves It

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can always be counted on to have both the worst and the most clichéd take on any given topic. And now that we have the NYPD being called on by Columbia University to clear out the protestors, well, just read on.

Not only did Columbia make the horrific decision to mobilize NYPD on their own students, but the units called in have some of the most violent reputations on the force.



NYPD had promised the city they wouldn’t deploy SRG to protests.



So why are these counterterror units here? https://t.co/nfDVfueNSz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 24, 2024

"Some of the most violent reputations on the force."

We guess she's playing to her ACAB constituents or worse, what someone who watches MSNBC told her.

Here's the good part.

Truly amazing! Columbia decided to hold its students accountable to the laws of the school. They are seeing the consequences of their actions. Something these kids were most likely never taught. Good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law. I am sure you would… https://t.co/zKQbjklzks — NYPD Chief of Patrol (@NYPDChiefPatrol) April 25, 2024

The full Tweet:

I am sure you would agree that we have to teach them these valuable life skills. Secondly, I was with those “units” last Thursday that you describe as having, “the most violent reputations.” These “units” removed students with great care and professionalism, not a single incident was reported. The only incidents that day on campus were the student's hateful anti-Semitic speech and vile language towards our cops. I am sure you agree any hateful speech is unacceptable. You should rethink your comments to a simple thank you to the NYPD and hate has no place in our society. Maybe you should walk around Columbia and NYU and listen to their remarks of pure hatred. I will ensure those “units” will protect you as they do for all NYers 24/7/365. Lack of accountability = consequences Hate from anyone, anywhere has no place in our city and country.

Narrator: "No, we are not sure she would agree that any hateful speech is unacceptable."

The most encouraging thing is just how many people are sick of these affluent, white social justice LARPers and of AOC herself.

Chief, nothing you say or do will satisfy her craven need to attack law enforcement and be seen as the firebrand radical she aspires to be. — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) April 25, 2024

Yep.

I am glad and proud the NYPD is taking action against this lawlessness. As a Palestinian and an expert on Islamic terrorism you can’t allow this to happen, they’re a threat

Thank you Chief Chell — أحمد الفلسطيني HAMAS is ISIS (@Ahmad4ISRL) April 25, 2024

Whoa, a police and peace supporting Brown person? The aforementioned college kids hit hardest.

Oh captain, my captain. It is refreshing to see someone (with first hand exposure to these acts of hate) speak out against @AOC - Condoning speech/acts like those that have taken place (see below) is dangerous and unacceptable, especially from our leaders. https://t.co/S9SE88ECus pic.twitter.com/3H4gkQOzTJ — Eitan Bender (@eitanbender) April 25, 2024

If I was @AOC I would close my twitter account, at least for a month or 2. https://t.co/zEw97UOlFE — Ella Travels (Ella Kenan) (@EllaTravelsLove) April 25, 2024

NYPD responds to AOC 🔥🔥🔥



“Good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law.” https://t.co/qhS80NPXwK — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 25, 2024

Of course there was a squealing reaction from the "we're just against genocide, you should die pig" crowd.

Traducido, para aquellos que no hablan inglés:

"Oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink oink" https://t.co/NTwAkg5KCd — Jeremy Shepherd 🔻🇵🇸 (@jeremy_wokka) April 25, 2024

And they are as smart as you'd expect, they are AOC fanpersxns after all.

***

