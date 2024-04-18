BREAKING: Washington Post Writer Doesn't Read The Washington Post

We mean how else could you explain this self own?

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday broadcast extensive biographical details about Juror No. 2 -- her neighborhood, occupation, education, marital and family status, and what industry her fiance works in.



He concluded by saying, "I'm not so sure about Juror No. 2."



He… pic.twitter.com/PCMMOvnoGw — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 18, 2024

It seems sometimes that the "mainstream" journalist's job is to play the tattletale on Fox News. Any outlet that doesn't hold to the official narrative gets that treatment but the OG bogeyman for them was Fox News.

In this episode, fearless truthteller and occasional journalist, Aaron Blake calls out Fox for outing a juror. There's only one problem.

Here's your employer doing the exact same thing, idiothttps://t.co/V6uWmNM6Hh — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 18, 2024

The Washington Post (Aaron Blake's employer) on Tuesday published the same exact information about Juror No. 2.



The outlet deleted this section from its story sometime this morning, just in time for Aaron Blake to attack Fox News for broadcasting this info. https://t.co/E0scHMloEt pic.twitter.com/VTtjQ6TOxt — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 18, 2024

Key graf:

The outlet deleted this section from its story sometime this morning, just in time for Aaron Blake to attack Fox News for broadcasting this info.

Democracy Dies in Darkness.

Five hours later, Blake backpedals a bit with a "well, it's different when we do it" follow up.

It's important to note that other outlets have offered biographical details of the juror, though generally not as much in one place. Some have even cited her employer, which could make her identifiable to friends.



My point was less about that than that Watters said -- on two… — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 18, 2024

It doesn't matter, however. Blake got what he wanted - kneejerk, low-info. people to take the bait and work them into a feeding frenzy.

Why isn't this witness tampering ? https://t.co/wuSBc6gYRC — RidinwithBiden (@tltown2019) April 18, 2024

Trump and his allies won’t hesitate to put jurors’ lives at risk. https://t.co/79zUhur3Xt — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 18, 2024

This is what authoritarians do: incite violence against anyone seen as having the power to harm Cult Leader. This is also designed to make it very difficult to find jurors and thus proceed with the trial. It is form of sabotage of our democratic justice system. https://t.co/KzWqGKWASz — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) April 18, 2024

And what manufactured frenzy would be complete without hateclown Ruth Ben-Ghait weighing in?

You want to know why Juror #2 was released?



Faux News, Jesse waters put her and her family’s life in danger. That’s why!



They will keep doing this if they are not stopped. https://t.co/xrecC1qNbR — Feminist Wild 👄 (@FeminineWild) April 18, 2024

"Faux News!" LOLZ! We haven't laughed that hard since 2008 when that clever name was last used unironically.

Most pearl clutching is purely performative. And as we remember with Nick Sandmann, we are reminded that they have no scruples going after normal people. In this case, the ink wasn't dry on their own computers (I know, I know) before they began their hypocritical act.

***

