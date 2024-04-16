Just 'Criticizing Israel' - Washington Post Whitewashes Antisemitism in @StopAntisemitism Hit Piece

So the new hotness in journalism this month is sympathetic portrayals of the awful people who found a depraved glee in tearing down the posters of those Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. First it was NPR (of course) and their sob story of poster ripper Olivia Lynch. Now the Washington Post, the paper who described a dead Islamist as an "austere religious scholar", is jumping on the bandwagon.

StopAntisemitism will not apologize for the work we are doing.



No matter how many smear pieces on us the Washington Post attempts to write.



Am Israel Chai.https://t.co/8yNEvLgBKu — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 16, 2024

The WaPo really needs to change their ironic slogan from "Democracy Dies in Darkness" to "Democrats Dying to Destroy".

new: 100s of regular ppl who criticized Israel's actions in Gaza had personal details revealed by StopAntisemitism. ~ 3 dozen were fired after being featured on its Twitter feed. "The intent here is not just to punish but also to have a chilling effect"https://t.co/cWtAFFqKY8 — Pranshu Verma (@pranshuverma_) April 16, 2024

"Hundreds of regular people"

Dude, you're killing us! This is the cover girl for the article's Tweet.

UPDATE: Celine Khalife has been fired from Chicago Mindful Psychotherapy.



In addition, her profile has bee removed from Psychology Today, the largest directory of mental health professionals. https://t.co/ZY6MSPB6ax pic.twitter.com/82h7mfNq9U — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 27, 2023

But wait, there's more!

"... who criticized Israel's actions in Gaza."

Um, Chuckles, not sure how tearing down posters of innocent people is "criticism."

We'll let others share their thoughts.

.@StopAntisemites informs the public about the people who publicly deface the posters of women and children who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.



WaPo wants you to believe that such actions are just normal "criticism of Israel."



They are terribly mistaken. https://t.co/VncLIa4vBL pic.twitter.com/A36Wkbjxav — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 16, 2024

Oh yeah they just "criticized Israel's actions in Gaza".



They certainly didn't cheerlead murderous terrorist activities and express desire for harm upon the Jewish people.



You are as much of a brain dead weasel as your photograph suggests. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) April 16, 2024

This is profoundly intellectually dishonest. None of these actions were ‘just’ criticism. Acts of unleashed, disturbing Jew hatred. Beyond shameful that you don’t know the difference between criticism and antisemitism. — Cécile Bensimon🎗️ (@CecileBensimon) April 16, 2024

I'm here for the ratio. They were just "criticizing Israel."



I forgot that tearing down posters of kidnapped babies is actually a political statement and not just a deranged act of Jew hatred. pic.twitter.com/tN2h7M6xNy — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) April 16, 2024

Seems like people are seeing through the bull right out of the gate.

I'm not even sure where to start with this.



Here are some tweets from Lara Friedman who is quoted in the article. She is as "as a jew" as it gets.



Featured here claiming that:



1)Hamas didn't want to kill the Jews, they just wanted change and reform.



2) The university… pic.twitter.com/dCXv7jbjmi — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) April 16, 2024

Digging a little deeper, the "expert" cited in the article is, wait for it, an anti-Israel Jewish activist.

Anti Zionism isn't supposed to = antisemitism. When people go after & harass Jews who don't even live in Israel, or rip down posters of kidnapped Jewish babies, what is that called? — Samantha (@SamIM_orMI) April 16, 2024

Seems to be the point that only a Hamas supporter or journalist could miss.

***

