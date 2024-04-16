Slate: Skeptic of Stormy Daniels Case Now Thinks Alvin Bragg Is on Solid...
Just 'Criticizing Israel' - Washington Post Whitewashes Antisemitism in @StopAntisemitism Hit Piece

Gordon K  |  9:30 PM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

So the new hotness in journalism this month is sympathetic portrayals of the awful people who found a depraved glee in tearing down the posters of those Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. First it was NPR (of course) and their sob story of poster ripper Olivia Lynch. Now the Washington Post, the paper who described a dead Islamist as an "austere religious scholar", is jumping on the bandwagon.

The WaPo really needs to change their ironic slogan from "Democracy Dies in Darkness" to "Democrats Dying to Destroy".

"Hundreds of regular people" 

Dude, you're killing us! This is the cover girl for the article's Tweet.

But wait, there's more! 

"... who criticized Israel's actions in Gaza."

Um, Chuckles, not sure how tearing down posters of innocent people is "criticism."

We'll let others share their thoughts.

Seems like people are seeing through the bull right out of the gate.

Digging a little deeper, the "expert" cited in the article is, wait for it, an anti-Israel Jewish activist.

Seems to be the point that only a Hamas supporter or journalist could miss.

***

