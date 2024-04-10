They Won't Stop. More Attacks on LibsofTikTok Chaya Raichik Accusing Her of Causing...
Harvard Student Wants to End Christopher Rufo's 'Witch Hunt' by Enforcing Rigorous Academic Standards

Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on April 10, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

"We must rigorously review our faculty's work for plagiarism to own Chris Rufo" is a weird but welcome flex. That is the gist of this Very Smart student of a Very Prestigious university's opinion piece.

We're not going to deconstruct the article and its attempt to create a false narrative. Instead, let's focus on and have fun with the conclusion that in order to fight back on Christopher Rufo's work exposing plagiarism in "elite" institutions, they have to do the work they were supposed to be doing from the beginning - enforcing high academic standards.

Who knows, maybe checking your DEI staff and professors' work for plagiarism might actually lead to some important reforms? Let's see what Rufo himself had to say.

The rest of the Tweet.

This is not dispositive, nor is it a systematic study, but it is not implausible that CRT/DEI fields would have higher rates of plagiarism, particularly in specified demographics, given that these fields are heavily populated by affirmative action policies and have lower scholarly standards that more rigorous disciplines.

Words mean things. Not that we'd expect a Harvard student to know that.

(bird chirping sound)

There were plenty of "don't throw me into the briar patch" and "don't threaten me with a good time" Tweets.

LOL!

That's what makes this flailing so delicious. The narrative is lost and has provided no forwarding address.

Or put more eloquently.

"This thing we should have been doing the whole time is what we'll do if you don't stop threatening us, Rufo!"

Same idea but with 100% more GIF.

Racism™. The intellectual left's go to for 40 years and counting. BTW, who else misses Godfrey Elfwick?

"When we control what can be researched and what outcomes are allowed, it will be fair."

Bingo! This is the closing statement we were looking for.

***

