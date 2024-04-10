Harvard Student Wants to End Christopher Rufo's 'Witch Hunt' by Enforcing Rigorous Academic Standards

"We must rigorously review our faculty's work for plagiarism to own Chris Rufo" is a weird but welcome flex. That is the gist of this Very Smart student of a Very Prestigious university's opinion piece.

Chris Rufo & his allies are leading a plagiarism witch hunt and creating the false impression that Black women disproportionately plagiarize. Universities like Harvard must take back control of the narrative and conduct plagiarism reviews of all faculty.https://t.co/Iw6tBYKHKg pic.twitter.com/DoIYM2cjJl — Maya Bodnick (@MayaBodnick) April 9, 2024

We're not going to deconstruct the article and its attempt to create a false narrative. Instead, let's focus on and have fun with the conclusion that in order to fight back on Christopher Rufo's work exposing plagiarism in "elite" institutions, they have to do the work they were supposed to be doing from the beginning - enforcing high academic standards.

Who knows, maybe checking your DEI staff and professors' work for plagiarism might actually lead to some important reforms? Let's see what Rufo himself had to say.

One of the ironies to this accusation is that I have explicitly asked my sources to review the work of white and Asian scholars and, thus far, the verified plagiarism cases have been predominantly from black women. This is not dispositive, nor is it a systematic study, but it is… https://t.co/327zGFmaP8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 10, 2024

The rest of the Tweet.

This is not dispositive, nor is it a systematic study, but it is not implausible that CRT/DEI fields would have higher rates of plagiarism, particularly in specified demographics, given that these fields are heavily populated by affirmative action policies and have lower scholarly standards that more rigorous disciplines.

How do you know it is a “false impression”? And why is it “witch hunt” if we actually find witchcraft, i.e., plagiarism? — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 9, 2024

Words mean things. Not that we'd expect a Harvard student to know that.

Which of Rufo’s targets were wrongly accused? — Max (@MaxNordau) April 9, 2024

(bird chirping sound)

This quote below is on par with: "If conservative men do not change, we feminists will TOTALLY ABANDON sex outside of committed relationships!"



I mean....please...DO audit the whole Harvard faculty. I AM sure white blue-hairs plagiarize at proportional levels or close. https://t.co/pjRKEZ3eB1 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) April 10, 2024

There were plenty of "don't throw me into the briar patch" and "don't threaten me with a good time" Tweets.

Nooooo don’t conduct a thorough and systematic plagiarism review of all Harvard faculty, Rufo would haaaate that. https://t.co/yIkqHwAXrC — fedaykin reepicheep (@mauddweeb) April 9, 2024

LOL!

"control the narrative," which is complete horse excrement.



Cat's out of the bag. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 9, 2024

That's what makes this flailing so delicious. The narrative is lost and has provided no forwarding address.

Harvard’s current crop of scholars immolating hundreds of years of prestigious reputation to go woke has to be one of the funniest developments ever. When a little they/them Harvard grad applies for a job they are viewed as cancer now. You can’t undo it. Funniest timeline. — john (@newjack1212) April 9, 2024

Or put more eloquently.

"conduct plagiarism reviews of all faculty" Please do. 👍 — Gregory (@gregzilla901) April 9, 2024

"This thing we should have been doing the whole time is what we'll do if you don't stop threatening us, Rufo!"

"conduct plagiarism reviews of all faculty" pic.twitter.com/k5ypHYKZRM — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 10, 2024

Same idea but with 100% more GIF.

Lmao, the right despises all of academia, it isn't race, it's the leftist agenda. But I suppose screaming "racism!!" is a much easier defense. pic.twitter.com/IPlvbwKxBw — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) April 10, 2024

Racism™. The intellectual left's go to for 40 years and counting. BTW, who else misses Godfrey Elfwick?

What is the difference between your "plagiarism reviews" and Rufo's plagiarism reviews? What makes his a "witch hunt" and yours not?

Are you suggesting that yours will find no witches? Or is it that yours will bear no consequences?

Nobody trusts in the integrity of your… — Tommaso di Maria (@tommasodi_di) April 10, 2024

"When we control what can be researched and what outcomes are allowed, it will be fair."

You are absolutely right. That is a very false impression.



All of the humanities and social "sciences" are trash. They are almost entirely plagiarism from top to bottom and those fields should be eliminated entirely. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 10, 2024

Bingo! This is the closing statement we were looking for.

***

