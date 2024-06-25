Massachusetts Governor Sends Officials to the Border to Let Immigrants Know 'Our Shelters...
Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Whistleblower Hadn't Reviewed the Evidence
Nickelodeon Employs Drag Queen to Help Children Celebrate Pride Month
AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary
SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection
'Far-Right' Activist Arrested for 'Immigration Offenses' After Giving a Speech in Calgary
How the Mouse Has Fallen: Disney Puts Woke Ideology Before Wellness of Its...
LIVE! Follow Primary Results Here on Twitchy Including Utah, Colorado, New York and...
Biden Spokeswoman Assures Us We'll See a 'Very Energized' President Thursday Night
We Don't Believe You: Attitude Magazine Says Trans People Just Want to 'Live...
Karine Jean-Pierre Tells MSNBC Grocery and Gas Prices Have Gone Down
Washington Mom: 'I Could Cry' As Daughter Loses State Track Spot to Trans...
OH, SHUT UP: Georgetown Professor Says Photo of U.S. Olympic Swim Team Is...
Update on Maui Residents Trying to Rebuild Is Heartbreaking (But Biden Promised to...

Security Cameras Turned Off During Mar-a-Lago Raid 'For Agent Safety'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on June 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Liberals are furious with Donald Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon for not rushing the classified documents case against the former president. We've already learned that the FBI was authorized to use deadly force in its raid on Mar-a-Lago. A shoot out between the FBI and the Secret Service would have been something to see.

Advertisement

But we wouldn't have seen it, since the FBI requested that the closed-circuit television servers be turned off to prevent recording "out of concern for agent safety."

Agent safety, huh?

Speaking about the "spoliation" of evidence, Special Counsel Jack Smith said that "as part of the processing of seized documents marked classified, ERT photographed the documents (with appropriate cover sheets added by FBI personnel) next to the box in which they were located.

Back in 2022, constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley had questions about that widely circulated photo of the classified documents:

Recommended

AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

They leaked the photos to the press, but we're forbidden from hearing President Joe Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur regarding the classified documents in his house and garage.

"Agent safety." The FBI were the ones armed with "assault rifles."

***


Tags: DONALD TRUMP FBI CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS MAR-A-LAGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary
Doug P.
SCOOP: Sixteen Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Raise Alarms Over Donald Trump's Reelection
Brett T.
Anderson Cooper Fails to Check Himself on Politics in Schools Before Megyn Kelly SPECTACULARLY Wrecks Him
Sam J.
OH, SHUT UP: Georgetown Professor Says Photo of U.S. Olympic Swim Team Is Evidence of 'Jim Crow'
Grateful Calvin
Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Whistleblower Hadn't Reviewed the Evidence
Brett T.
'Far-Right' Activist Arrested for 'Immigration Offenses' After Giving a Speech in Calgary
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AOC FAIL! Squad Favorite Goes Down BIG TIME in NYC Dem Primary Doug P.
Advertisement