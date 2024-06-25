Security Cameras Turned Off During Mar-a-Lago Raid 'For Agent Safety'

Liberals are furious with Donald Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon for not rushing the classified documents case against the former president. We've already learned that the FBI was authorized to use deadly force in its raid on Mar-a-Lago. A shoot out between the FBI and the Secret Service would have been something to see.

Advertisement

But we wouldn't have seen it, since the FBI requested that the closed-circuit television servers be turned off to prevent recording "out of concern for agent safety."

NEW: Jack Smith's team just filed a response opposing Donald Trump's motion to dismiss docs case based on "spoliation" of evidence seized during MAL raid.



Wait...FBI wanted security cameras off for "agent safety?"



But I have been told by the experts that no danger existed! pic.twitter.com/wqUIJYfhX8 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 25, 2024

More confirmation from DOJ interview of MAL employee.



FBI instructed the Secret Service that security cameras needed to be shut off for "agent safety." MAL employee shut down the servers remotely--the servers were restarted about half hour later at Trump's lawyer direction. pic.twitter.com/nO2ITn1RNJ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 25, 2024

Agent safety, huh?

Speaking about the "spoliation" of evidence, Special Counsel Jack Smith said that "as part of the processing of seized documents marked classified, ERT photographed the documents (with appropriate cover sheets added by FBI personnel) next to the box in which they were located.

Back in 2022, constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley had questions about that widely circulated photo of the classified documents:

Notably, this filing includes this picture which is being widely distributed. It can, however, leave an obviously misleading impression that secret documents were strewn over the floor when this appears to be the work of the FBI agents... https://t.co/3P4HZv5wBd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 31, 2022

...The picture is Attachment F and the textual reference on page 13 simply says "Certain of the documents had colored cover sheets indicating their classification status."... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 31, 2022

...It is curious that the DOJ would release this particular picture. The point is to state a fact that hardly needs an optical confirmation: the possession of documents with classified cover sheets... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 31, 2022

HOLY SH*T: Special Counsel Jack Smith just admitted the FBI added cover sheets to alleged classified documents found at MAL and took photos for evidence.



This confirms my report from last month that the FBI doctored evidence to produce stunt photos of classified docs at MAL: pic.twitter.com/XOZgolQK6M — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 25, 2024

Did Biden’s FBI come with a plan to stage the scene and release photos to propaganda press? https://t.co/C7XofdgVB1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 25, 2024

Would that be considered evidence tampering? — Marc Landers (@marclanders) June 25, 2024

For that alone they should throw this case out. Isn't that considered tampering with evidence? — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 25, 2024

Wow! Does the FBI bring cover sheets to EVERY raid? — Elizabeth Sexton-Haley (@sext_haley_eliz) June 25, 2024

Then the FBI leaked those photos to the press, implying that's how they found the documents. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 25, 2024

Advertisement

They leaked the photos to the press, but we're forbidden from hearing President Joe Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur regarding the classified documents in his house and garage.

Were the existing cover sheets removed, if indeed there were some? I’m not a cop but am familiar with evidence and chain of custody and moderately sure adding staging artifacts to a scene isn’t standard procedure. — The 27th State T-Shirt Company (@The27thStTShirt) June 25, 2024

As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. All they had to do was make the photos look like what people see on crime shows. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) June 25, 2024

Jack Smith and the FBI were there to plant evidence and didn't want it on camera. — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) June 25, 2024

"Agent safety." The FBI were the ones armed with "assault rifles."

***



