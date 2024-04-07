CBS News: Hyper-sexual 'Zombie Cicadas' With STDs - Yes This is a Thing That Happened

The LGBTQ Case Against Free Speech - LGBTQNation Mocks Idea of Rightwing 'Free...
Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on April 07, 2024
Dave Ellis/The Free Lance-Star via AP

We kid you not. This was reported by CBS News.

They really wrote this. A national news division of a mega corporation wrote this. We're honestly glad they did because we get to do this.

For some, it was a stroll down memory lane.

For others, it was a sign of the times. 

Sorry, friend, 2024 is gonna be just like every year so far.

Right? Make up your mind, is eating bugs going to save us or not?

Inquiring minds want to know!

Whoa, speak of the devil!

LOL! Look, we know Joe is a screw up of epic proportions but, even we don't think you can pin this on him.

Is it the [current year] after alll.

For you Biblically inclined.

Let's consult Biden Administration expert, Admiral Rachel Levine. Yep, expected.

No thread would be complete without a band reference.

So, in summary:

Not much else we can add.

***

