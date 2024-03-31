Pro-Israel Rally in London is So Peaceful, Leftists Are Dumbfounded

Londoners held an anti-Israel held a rally, on Saturday, March 30. As expected, there were arrests and charges of hate crimes.

There was also a small counter-protest by pro-Israel supporters. They chanted, they held up anti-Hamas placards and waved Israeli flags. But do you know what they didn't do? They didn't riot, burn, vandalize, deface statues, get violent or commit crimes.

Chants of ‘No hostages, no ceasefire’ and ‘Bring Them Home’ echo through the streets of London pic.twitter.com/P8u9RxOI2u — Sabrina Miller (@SabriSun_Miller) March 30, 2024

Apparently that was beyond the grasp for the people who love to riot, burn, vandalize, deface statues, get violent and commit crimes.

I’ve seen more energy and passion in a library!



pic.twitter.com/I5RZ9PXnqF — JonnyUtd (@JonnyFX1) March 31, 2024

Mocking protestors for being well balanced and behaved is so 2024 - especially when the government implicitly endorses it.

It’s an emotional song. We sing it for our loved ones. We aren’t violent, we blood thirsty, we aren’t led like blind sheep.



We are Jewish, we are Israeli, we want our people back, we want to live in peace. — Zackon (@TalZackon) March 31, 2024

Your mob don’t have “passion” Einstein. They have intimidation and thuggery https://t.co/YvPkILpkzF — Cliff Brumby (@CBrumby) March 31, 2024

Know how when your scolding your dog and he just looks back at you blankly?

We protest respectfully and not violently like supporters of HAMAS cowards https://t.co/xfl2bD4PmS — EMET🎗️ (@EMET1268015) March 31, 2024

You’ve never been to a library. — Michael Hanrahan 🇨🇦 (@mhanrahanYUL) March 31, 2024

Heh!

The truth is often boring, its why lots of people prefer lies. — Hob Nob (@HobNob78193250) March 31, 2024

In a nutshell, no. But calm, common sense has no place anymore.

Like the library comparison: A place that relies on facts and history, rather than hysterics and propaganda. — Brad S. (@BradS44w) March 31, 2024

And boom!

***

