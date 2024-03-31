Pro-Israel Rally in London is So Peaceful, Leftists Are Dumbfounded

'Communist Pipe Dreams!' Rep. Jayapal Pushes Medicare for All, Steps on the Rake
Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on March 31, 2024
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Londoners held an anti-Israel held a rally, on Saturday, March 30. As expected, there were arrests and charges of hate crimes

There was also a small counter-protest by pro-Israel supporters. They chanted, they held up anti-Hamas placards and waved Israeli flags. But do you know what they didn't do? They didn't riot, burn, vandalize, deface statues, get violent or commit crimes.

Apparently that was beyond the grasp for the people who love to riot, burn, vandalize, deface statues, get violent and commit crimes.

Mocking protestors for being well balanced and behaved is so 2024 - especially when the government implicitly endorses it.

Know how when your scolding your dog and he just looks back at you blankly?

Heh! 

In a nutshell, no. But calm, common sense has no place anymore.

And boom!

***

Advertisement