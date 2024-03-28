Vanderbilt Tampon Tantrum Takes Terrific Turn

MSNBC: Jon Stewart Learns From Complaints, Stops Making Biden Jokes
Gordon K  |  9:30 PM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

It started innocently enough. A largely privileged group of Vanderbilt students did the typical campus activist thing and stormed the building where chancellor's office is, demanding that the school divest from "Apartheid Israel" as drones for the BDS (Boycott, Divest and Sanction) movement.

Great Twitter thread if you need some background before we get to the fun stuff.

Done? Welcome back. So ... one of the "highlights" of these white, affluent wannabe Nelson Mandela's was the crisis of not being able to change a tampon. You see, just like in a real-life concentration camp, our heroes were denied bathroom and food access.

Link to the article. It's worth your time.

We know you're here for the snark, so let's get on with it!

We are thankful that these self-important kids can't hear themselves, otherwise we wouldn't have such great material.

We're not optimistic for future generations. 

Students of history will get this.

Guys, they violated the Constitution and the Bible and stuff!

(tampon in fist emoji here)

So in summary ...

We couldn't agree more.

Surreal? Check. Welcome to The Current Year. We are in the era of Poe's Law.

LOL!

Anyway, life is absurd and no one gets out of here alive, so you might as well enjoy the insanity of it all.

***

