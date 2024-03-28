Vanderbilt Tampon Tantrum Takes Terrific Turn

It started innocently enough. A largely privileged group of Vanderbilt students did the typical campus activist thing and stormed the building where chancellor's office is, demanding that the school divest from "Apartheid Israel" as drones for the BDS (Boycott, Divest and Sanction) movement.

Great Twitter thread if you need some background before we get to the fun stuff.

NEW: Yesterday Vanderbilt students pushed their way into a campus building to conduct a sit-in in the lobby of the chancellor’s office: pic.twitter.com/2HXQ6Md1Y2 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 27, 2024

Done? Welcome back. So ... one of the "highlights" of these white, affluent wannabe Nelson Mandela's was the crisis of not being able to change a tampon. You see, just like in a real-life concentration camp, our heroes were denied bathroom and food access.

Anti-Israel protestors at a sit-in at Vanderbilt called 911 because a young woman was “being denied the right to change her tampon.”



This is a real story.https://t.co/uJVzjOLqeW — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) March 28, 2024

Link to the article. It's worth your time.

We know you're here for the snark, so let's get on with it!

In which a very privileged and sheltered young woman claims that she is protesting a genocide, and that the most "depraved shit" she has ever seen in her life is not being provided with a free bathroom to change a tampon while attempting to occupy a building. And Panera. Not… — Ken Thomas 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 == #fella (@1kenthomas) March 28, 2024

We are thankful that these self-important kids can't hear themselves, otherwise we wouldn't have such great material.

$90k/ year and these intellectual giants can’t choose between Hamas or changing their own tampons. pic.twitter.com/8uc0QNwMet — LAWYERGONEROGUE (@lawyergonerogue) March 27, 2024

We're not optimistic for future generations.

Students of history will get this.

If only the women being held hostage in Gaza had thought of this one simple trick! College makes you really smart. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) March 28, 2024

Congress shall pass no law restricting the change of tampons in a protest.



Get the amendment passed. — Dr Brian of London 🇮🇱 (@brianoflondon) March 28, 2024

Guys, they violated the Constitution and the Bible and stuff!

If she really cared about the Palestinians, she’d get TSS in solidarity. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) March 28, 2024

(tampon in fist emoji here)

So in summary ...

Everything about this is so embarrassing. — Laissez Voltaire (@LaissezVoltaire) March 28, 2024

We couldn't agree more.

I read this article to my husband when I got the email this morning and he told me to fact check it because there was no way that this was real. Yes way, it's real. It's sad, scary, pathetic and all too real 😐 — mbt216🟦 (@mbt216) March 28, 2024

Surreal? Check. Welcome to The Current Year. We are in the era of Poe's Law.

This Vanderbilt Tampon-Gate situation proves that the trigger warning generation is without a doubt the most ill equipped group of people to deal with real life. Also they’ve clearly never been to camp and forgotten to remove their tampon for over 24 hours. https://t.co/1mMmHhvOxx — Dr. Logan Levkoff (@LoganLevkoff) March 28, 2024

Daddy didn't open the biggest chain of Chevy dealerships in the Chattanooga area for this. https://t.co/smEMdCBaZ3 — Foster (@foster_type) March 28, 2024

LOL!

Anyway, life is absurd and no one gets out of here alive, so you might as well enjoy the insanity of it all.

***

