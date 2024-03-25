The Crownless Again Shall Be King: Tolkien Reading Day Reminds Us Good Will...
'Oh those poor oppressed paid killers' - AP Gives The Russian Massacre Terrorists' Sob Story

Gordon K  |  8:45 PM on March 25, 2024
Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP, File

We're just one glamour shot away from this being a Rolling Stone magazine cover.

To be fair, journalists like to do "root causes" stories and it is helpful information.

But ...

The Associated Press like so many formerly reputable news sources, has disgraced itself by being openly partisan. Whether it's Antifa, pro-Hamass or George Floyd, you can count on the media being sympathetic to the violent in the ranks of the left.

We'll let the reactions speak for themselves.

Like a poor Russian civilian bleeding out, our hearts bleed for the alleged murderers.

It's what they do. We don't think you can be a member of the press in good standing if you don't have empathy for the murderers if they come from an oppressed class - real or imagined.

Are you new here?

Why yes, yes they are.

Thank you Bill Murray. You speak for us all.

***

