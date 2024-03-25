'Oh those poor oppressed paid killers' - AP Gives The Russian Massacre Terrorists' Sob Story

We're just one glamour shot away from this being a Rolling Stone magazine cover.

Russian massacre suspects' homeland is plagued by poverty and religious strife https://t.co/na0t5JRO64 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 25, 2024

Advertisement

To be fair, journalists like to do "root causes" stories and it is helpful information.

But ...

The Associated Press like so many formerly reputable news sources, has disgraced itself by being openly partisan. Whether it's Antifa, pro-Hamass or George Floyd, you can count on the media being sympathetic to the violent in the ranks of the left.

We'll let the reactions speak for themselves.

Oh those poor oppressed paid killers. https://t.co/EOTX1KULGo — Kevin Rooney (@krooney61) March 25, 2024

Like a poor Russian civilian bleeding out, our hearts bleed for the alleged murderers.

Tell me more about their childhood 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mmrYhyw4SS — Napoleon X - The game is the game. (@P0rtmanMichael) March 25, 2024

THESE MEN MURDERED 130 CIVILIANS, INCLUDING CHILDREN, IN COLD BLOOD AND AP FEELS IT'S OK BECAUSE POVERTY. — Daniel Lee (@realdanlee) March 25, 2024

Tf is wrong with yall? Maybe do some stories on the actual innocent men women and children they killed. This literal terrorist sympathizer shtick is revolting. — Covered in Bees! (@robo_tabby) March 25, 2024

It's what they do. We don't think you can be a member of the press in good standing if you don't have empathy for the murderers if they come from an oppressed class - real or imagined.

Seriously? You couldn't possibly be monstrous enough to try to engender empathy from your readers for those wastes of human flesh and oxygen? — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) March 25, 2024

Are you new here?

Ah so that's why he murdered 133 people. That explains it completely! — Rob Whitehouse (@RobWhit28130167) March 25, 2024

The media is actually going to try to do this... https://t.co/77nekiQY0Y — Rod Sales 🏹 ✡︎🎗️ (@razingarizona) March 25, 2024

Why yes, yes they are.

Thank you Bill Murray. You speak for us all.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!