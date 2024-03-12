Kristi Noem Dental Infomercial

You've sat down in front of the flat screen, as you flip through the channels you see a familiar face. It grabs your attention, especially since it has been a long time since you've seen this person on the TV.

"Waitaminute," you think to yourself, "is this person selling timeshares in Boca Raton?"

Mildly fascinated, you watch for thirty seconds, then a minute, then five. "Oh, it's an infomercial," you conclude and continue channel surfing.

This is the Twitter (X) version.

I love my new family at Smile Texas! The video says it all, and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me. 😊🙌🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/z2kTmiY8td — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 12, 2024

First you're like "really?"

Then you're like "no way, this person is a governor of a state!"

No dear reader, this isn't a dramatic reenactment. This really happened. People had thoughts.

Who told you this was a good idea? — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) March 12, 2024

Maybe sponsorship is the new, exciting way to support candidates? Who knows, maybe we can get Nancy Pelosi to emblazon Efferdent on the back of her Burberry coat?

Wait I’m confused did the Governor of South Dakota just film an infomercial for the dentist that did her veneers? — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) March 12, 2024

Yes, Robert. She did. We're kind of flabbergasted too.

Do we really need a rerun of this? pic.twitter.com/UY8a6gUqWN — Kathleen Black (@Kathlee83905156) March 12, 2024

What about it, Governor, do we? DO WE?

This is a violation of the Emoluments Clause, Senator Noel — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) March 12, 2024

Owns his own waterbed outright and is a legal expert!

I, for one, can't wait for the Miami version of this where politicians cut ads for Brazilian Butt Lift plastic surgery centers.



😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/zCewv4kz8z — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) March 12, 2024

Yes please.

There is a not-zero chance this could be the next Vice President of the United States of America. https://t.co/AcmJN7bHdF pic.twitter.com/puprEiuJ2h — 🇺🇸 Sane Conservative RG 🇺🇦 (@ConservativeRG) March 12, 2024

In this era, yes. And that could lead to this:

One pines for the good old days when you could simply pay a politician and he would pass a bill that would make cosmetic dentistry mandatory (don't get any ideas, California).

***

