Rep. Pramila Jayapal Insists That Robert Hur ‘Exonerated’ Biden

Kristi Noem Dental Infomercial

Gordon K  |  7:45 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

You've sat down in front of the flat screen, as you flip through the channels you see a familiar face. It grabs your attention, especially since it has been a long time since you've seen this person on the TV.

"Waitaminute," you think to yourself, "is this person selling timeshares in Boca Raton?"

Mildly fascinated, you watch for thirty seconds, then a minute, then five. "Oh, it's an infomercial," you conclude and continue channel surfing.

This is the Twitter (X) version.

First you're like "really?"

Then you're like "no way, this person is a governor of a state!"

No dear reader, this isn't a dramatic reenactment. This really happened. People had thoughts.

Maybe sponsorship is the new, exciting way to support candidates? Who knows, maybe we can get Nancy Pelosi to emblazon Efferdent on the back of her Burberry coat?

Yes, Robert. She did. We're kind of flabbergasted too.

What about it, Governor, do we? DO WE?

Owns his own waterbed outright and is a legal expert!

Yes please.

In this era, yes. And that could lead to this:

One pines for the good old days when you could simply pay a politician and he would pass a bill that would make cosmetic dentistry mandatory (don't get any ideas, California).

***

