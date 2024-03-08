Jon Stewart Might Be Back, But His Sense of Humor Stayed Home

Math Is HARD: Numbers Just Don't Add Up for Biden's 'Tax Billionaires' Plan
Gordon K  |  5:30 PM on March 08, 2024
Townhall Media

KKK Fridays!

Get it?

It's like TGIFridays except for racists! And Marjorie Taylor Greene is a racist! See she's wearing buttons that attack an undocumented citizen by pointing out his victim. It is just like flair at a KKK Fridays! We're laughing! We're clapping! We're clapping so hard!

This is the top notch humor we've come to expect from the Daily Show, Kimmel, Colbert and Meyers. I'm old enough to remember when comedians had to work to get a laugh.

Look, we're all grown ups in here and we know that MTG is a bit of an attention seeking showboat. And it's OK that she draws ridicule to herself, that's the game, thems the rules and she know that. That said, this "comedy" doesn't even rise to the level of an opening act for a NARAL luncheon. (Actually, it might. They are copyright owners of the "that's not funny" phrase.)

If the Daily Show wanted outrage, they got that. They also got their noses rubbed in their Komedic Kluelessness Krap (SWWDT?)

Long time fans were disappointed to put it mildly.

Not to mention their intentionally missing the point.

Same point but with 100% more "lawn flamingo".

Guys, you really have to work on your timing. I mean here's a Klan joke just teed up and ready to go and you botched it.

Yes, we know this is true because Comedy!

We're having a difficult time finding a lighter side to this idiotic and heartless Daily Show Tweet so we'll leave it here. Judging by the sheer amount of expletives from upset people in the replies, they certainly got a reaction. Let's hope it's not the reaction they wanted. But who knows, being outrageous is more valuable than being funny, as you've seen.

***

