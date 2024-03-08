Jon Stewart Might Be Back, But His Sense of Humor Stayed Home

KKK Fridays!

Get it?

It's like TGIFridays except for racists! And Marjorie Taylor Greene is a racist! See she's wearing buttons that attack an undocumented citizen by pointing out his victim. It is just like flair at a KKK Fridays! We're laughing! We're clapping! We're clapping so hard!

Advertisement

When you're a waitress at K.K.K. Fridays pic.twitter.com/oYGjjwYQDe — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2024

This is the top notch humor we've come to expect from the Daily Show, Kimmel, Colbert and Meyers. I'm old enough to remember when comedians had to work to get a laugh.

Look, we're all grown ups in here and we know that MTG is a bit of an attention seeking showboat. And it's OK that she draws ridicule to herself, that's the game, thems the rules and she know that. That said, this "comedy" doesn't even rise to the level of an opening act for a NARAL luncheon. (Actually, it might. They are copyright owners of the "that's not funny" phrase.)

If the Daily Show wanted outrage, they got that. They also got their noses rubbed in their Komedic Kluelessness Krap (SWWDT?)

I can't believe I ever thought you were a truth teller. You're a disgusting puppet — Soraya Kashani (@Soraya_Kashani) March 8, 2024

Long time fans were disappointed to put it mildly.

You’re whining about a TSHIRT rather than recognizing a senseless murder. pic.twitter.com/Akx2Oyc3bU — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) March 8, 2024

Not to mention their intentionally missing the point.

wtf is wrong with you? A nursing student was murdered by someone who shouldn’t have been in our country and you think it’s a joke?

Say her name so you admit there is an issue, was the point. But sure, joke about it you out of touch lawn flamingos 🙄#SayHerName — Jodi (@APLMom) March 8, 2024

Same point but with 100% more "lawn flamingo".

Where you are waitressing at K.K.K. Fridays but you forgot your hood. pic.twitter.com/HR0BoybkLC — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 8, 2024

Guys, you really have to work on your timing. I mean here's a Klan joke just teed up and ready to go and you botched it.

If Laken Riley was black the Daily Show would be tweeting in support of riots... https://t.co/YDYDZzt0Rg — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 8, 2024

Yes, we know this is true because Comedy!

You didn’t actually tweet this, did you @TheDailyShow?



You didn’t actually tweet this @jonstewart.



Please, tell me you didn’t do this. Because if you did, do you have earned yourself a well-deserved seat in hell. https://t.co/4pb3CBeKW7 pic.twitter.com/MNQbPX6Bms — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 8, 2024

Advertisement

We're having a difficult time finding a lighter side to this idiotic and heartless Daily Show Tweet so we'll leave it here. Judging by the sheer amount of expletives from upset people in the replies, they certainly got a reaction. Let's hope it's not the reaction they wanted. But who knows, being outrageous is more valuable than being funny, as you've seen.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!