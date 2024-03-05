Geraldo Rivera Wants Those in Favor of Mass Deportation to Think of the...
Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular'...
Let's DOOOO THIS! It's SUPER TUESDAY and Twitchy Has All Your Live Results
Donald Trump Tells Fox News That Israel Has 'Got to Finish the Problem'
President Biden Notes That the Cookie Monster Has Noticed 'Shrinkflation'
Liberal Heads Explode as Fetterman Continues to Mock Pro-Hamas Democrats
President Biden Scolds Press for Not Reporting on All the Polls He’s Winning
Twitchy Brings You Super Tuesday LIVE Results for Senate/Congress Primaries Across the Cou...
Twitchy Brings You Super Tuesday LIVE Results for the Democrat Presidential Primary
A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and...
Veteran's Affairs Chief Seems to Beat a Hasty Retreat Amid Claims the VA...
The UN Finally Acknowledges What We All Know About Hamas
Sen. Bob Menendez and Wife Charged With Obstruction of Justice in Bribery Case
'What's Wrong With the Other Four?' Six in Ten People Doubt Both Trump...

Facebook Fails, Fabulous Funny Follows

Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

By now you've heard that Facebook, Instagram, and something called Threads went down. Hilariously, most people found out about it on Twitter (X).

Advertisement

You may remember Andy M. Stone as the Facebook censor who crowed about blocking the New York Post's Laptop story. No? Well here's a quick refresher.

There were no repercussions from Congress or Facebook for actual election interference. Oh well. Let's get back to the tomfoolery.

It's like a Hyundai salesman driving to work in his BMW.

Heh! Yes, you might say there was some gloating going on.

Oh nothing, just the billionaire owner of the competitor's website doing a little end-zone dance.

Ouch!

Recommended

Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular' Against Trump
Coucy
Advertisement

And as usual, our memers rose to the occasion.

Who would have ever thought that we'd be rooting for the billionaire manchild? But here we are, and loving it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular' Against Trump
Coucy
Let's DOOOO THIS! It's SUPER TUESDAY and Twitchy Has All Your Live Results
Twitchy Staff
A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and 'Errors of Law'
Amy Curtis
Liberal Heads Explode as Fetterman Continues to Mock Pro-Hamas Democrats
Coucy
Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador
Amy Curtis
Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Stupid Question
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular' Against Trump Coucy
Advertisement