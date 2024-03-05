Facebook Fails, Fabulous Funny Follows

By now you've heard that Facebook, Instagram, and something called Threads went down. Hilariously, most people found out about it on Twitter (X).

Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/ybyyAZNAMn — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

You may remember Andy M. Stone as the Facebook censor who crowed about blocking the New York Post's Laptop story. No? Well here's a quick refresher.

I don't know man, seems like it's not working on my laptop. Any advice? https://t.co/fwGeiEj1Fj pic.twitter.com/BFSIrTTe0H — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) March 5, 2024

There were no repercussions from Congress or Facebook for actual election interference. Oh well. Let's get back to the tomfoolery.

You used your competition to inform your users of an outage. pic.twitter.com/F6Qyyg2RAL — James Gordie (@DudeGordie) March 5, 2024

It's like a Hyundai salesman driving to work in his BMW.

Heh! Yes, you might say there was some gloating going on.

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

Oh nothing, just the billionaire owner of the competitor's website doing a little end-zone dance.

Threads is down too but nobody noticed — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2024

Ouch!

Mark zukerberg trying to fix Facebook and Instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/XnCGWYgwW2 — STARBOY GUCCI🖤🦉🖤 (@GucciStarboi) March 5, 2024

And as usual, our memers rose to the occasion.

This Elon Musk… my kinda guy!🤣 FB IG https://t.co/4SlPr74flZ — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱@CPAC 2024 2/21-24/24 👊 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) March 5, 2024

Who would have ever thought that we'd be rooting for the billionaire manchild? But here we are, and loving it.

