An Asteroid the Size of Six Whats? You'll Never Guess The Unit of Measure Being Used to Measure It

Gordon K  |  8:00 PM on February 22, 2024
Twitchy

A small asteroid will be passing near Earth Thursday, February 22. The Jerusalem Post chose to measure the asteroid's size this way:

Reading the article you see it's intentional and very tongue in cheek. It's also loaded with fun peacock facts. That said, we're all about the Twitter (X) fun. And it is fun. Keep scrolling.

If you don't get the reference, maybe the next one will help.

Got it? If not, then Google "African Swallow Coconut".

Moving on.

This is the good AI we all deserve.

Europeans were perplexed.

Good ol' Muricans, on the other hand, were appreciative.

Sheesh! Give an American a centimeter and they want to take a yard.

Some call it synchronicity, others, hilarious.

Then things got silly (er).

Well if Einstein said it ...

Why yes, he went there.

DISCLAIMER: Employees, management, owners and freelancers of Twitchy or its parent company or affiliates do not endorse use of any illicit substances.

A very reasonable request.

Count your blessings if you were too young to remember it.

***

