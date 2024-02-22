An Asteroid the Size of Six Whats? You'll Never Guess The Unit of Measure Being Used to Measure It

A small asteroid will be passing near Earth Thursday, February 22. The Jerusalem Post chose to measure the asteroid's size this way:

An asteroid the size of over six adult Indian peacocks is set to pass close to the Earth on Thursday, February 22, according to NASA's asteroid tracker.https://t.co/fIuVLNYAIu — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) February 21, 2024

Reading the article you see it's intentional and very tongue in cheek. It's also loaded with fun peacock facts. That said, we're all about the Twitter (X) fun. And it is fun. Keep scrolling.

But Indian peacocks are non-migratory? — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) February 21, 2024

If you don't get the reference, maybe the next one will help.

But how big is that compared to the size of African Swallows? — Dr. Ⓐ, PhD (@QiwiGames) February 22, 2024

Got it? If not, then Google "African Swallow Coconut".

Moving on.

Actual Hubble telescope picture of said peacock asteroid. pic.twitter.com/9kBgRqaYa4 — Some beach ⛱️ somewhere (@dbates71) February 21, 2024

This is the good AI we all deserve.

Anything but the metric system 🙄 — Buhbuh (@tomie_buhbuh) February 21, 2024

Europeans were perplexed.

Thank you for using a measurement I can understand, rather than that esoteric metric system. — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) February 21, 2024

Good ol' Muricans, on the other hand, were appreciative.

Can you convert to bald eagles for us Americans? — Beth Mushin (@beth_mushin) February 21, 2024

Sheesh! Give an American a centimeter and they want to take a yard.

Funny because just yesterday I spotted an Indian peacock the size of one-sixth of an asteroid. Uncanny. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) February 21, 2024

Some call it synchronicity, others, hilarious.

It's as big as 7000 saltine crackers — Abu Eli (@qatenthusiast) February 21, 2024

Then things got silly (er).

"The Earth could not survive being hit by an asteroid the size of seven adult Indian peacocks." - Albert Einstein



WHEW! Just dodged a bullet by THAT much! — John Stephen Walsh, Who Is Often Sarcastic (@jswriter65) February 21, 2024

Well if Einstein said it ...

For reference, this is 0.000618 Lizzos. https://t.co/23vSQT1ODy — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) February 22, 2024

Why yes, he went there.

I now need all things to be measured by the size of very specific animals. https://t.co/610265q3Lj — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 21, 2024

A very reasonable request.

This is the most terrifying near-impact since the 84 Capybara-Wide Event of '73 https://t.co/x9DlWiS0iY — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 21, 2024

Count your blessings if you were too young to remember it.

***

