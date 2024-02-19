Let's say you have a cause and this cause is largely bs and is mostly ignored. What do you do? Easy! It's called "intersectionality". You hitch your bs cause to another bs cause and revel in the shared victimhood.

Some very mid people (how do you do, fellow kids) use "intersectionality" to create Frankenstein causes.

You've definitely seen it before: pollution disproportionately affects marginalized communities, Food Justice is Climate Justice, Queers for Palestine, etc. etc. It's so old and tired that there's even a quip going back decades regarding the New York Times: "x happens, women and minorities hardest hit.

The modern twist is that now there's money to be made and the more causes that you can jam in, the more grant money you can receive. Which leads to this:

NEW - WMO claims the "climate crisis" is not "gender neutral" and thus believes there is "an untapped potential to harness the role of women as climate leaders and advocates." pic.twitter.com/lqpGtnKBEY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 19, 2024

This means, we think, that the so-called climate crisis hits women (of all sexes) hardest and therefore women should be climate leaders (what?) and advocates.

In other words: "we found out that women are more susceptible to our propaganda and would like to focus more on them" — Is This Real? (@ITR_IsThisReal) February 19, 2024

All respect to the ladies, but it does seem that the nurturing nature of the fairer sex is easily exploited by the charlatans who play on the feelz.

In the name of equity I am now declared climate leader. https://t.co/dxjxc7jbfQ — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 19, 2024

This lady knows how to play the game. Work it, Kate!

Yes. There is not enough screeching harranguing and emotional blackmail in "climate change" yet. https://t.co/9LW1OAujVg — William M Briggs - Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) February 19, 2024

In a nutshell, yes.

The “party of science” now declares you can be a climate leader merely by being female.



Anyone who has argued over the thermostats with a woman understands the challenge this presents. https://t.co/Zr1QRk4SCo — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) February 19, 2024

A sexist would say!

The rising oceans part for men. https://t.co/5Y0NszNQFf — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) February 19, 2024

Well of course! The whole system is set up to benefit men, especially white men.

😂 its just never-ending...



As a functional person, I would be unspeakably embarrassed to be associated with the Modern Left at this point.



This is one of the biggest collections of retards in human history - and they show no signs of pausing to reflect https://t.co/IUnNZlMhur — ArchIndie (@E44Teddy) February 19, 2024

"Retarded" seems a little harsh, but "indoctrinated to the point of accepting all manner of absurdity" is a little wordy. Honestly though, progressives have more dogma than most religions.

This is rich. The people who don't know what a woman is are going to attempt to 'harness the role of women...' 🤪 https://t.co/Y9ymIwqorm — Cosmic Alignment (@AlignmentCosmic) February 19, 2024

aaaaaand scene!

***

