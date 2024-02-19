Did You Hear About the Shooter Who Killed Two Cops and a Paramedic...
The Climate Crisis is Not Gender Neutral

Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on February 19, 2024
AP Photo/Juliet Williams

Let's say you have a cause and this cause is largely bs and is mostly ignored. What do you do? Easy! It's called "intersectionality". You hitch your bs cause to another bs cause and revel in the shared victimhood.

Some very mid people (how do you do, fellow kids) use "intersectionality" to create Frankenstein causes. 

You've definitely seen it before: pollution disproportionately affects marginalized communities, Food Justice is Climate Justice, Queers for Palestine, etc. etc. It's so old and tired that there's even a quip going back decades regarding the New York Times: "x happens, women and minorities hardest hit.

The modern twist is that now there's money to be made and the more causes that you can jam in, the more grant money you can receive. Which leads to this:

This means, we think, that the so-called climate crisis hits women (of all sexes) hardest and therefore women should be climate leaders (what?) and advocates.

All respect to the ladies, but it does seem that the nurturing nature of the fairer sex is easily exploited by the charlatans who play on the feelz.

This lady knows how to play the game. Work it, Kate!

In a nutshell, yes.

A sexist would say!

Well of course! The whole system is set up to benefit men, especially white men.

"Retarded" seems a little harsh, but "indoctrinated to the point of accepting all manner of absurdity" is a little wordy. Honestly though, progressives have more dogma than most religions.

aaaaaand scene!

***

