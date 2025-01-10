Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were Republican

VIP
Doug P.  |  10:01 AM on January 10, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is such an expert at dismantling the hack media that these could be pay-per-view events. 

We saw yet another example this week of why DeSantis is one of the best at handling the lefty press after the Florida governor let those who like to think they're in the field of "journalism" know how the issue of the fires in California would be reported if the political leadership in that state had an "R" after their names. 

Yes indeed, this is how it's done:

These are all undeniably true, though some of the usual suspects in the media would still try to deny them:

"If Newsom were a Republican, you guys would have him nailed to a wall." 

"When we had the Surfside tower collapse, I had people from the Washington Post trying to blame me for it." 

"That Mayor of L.A. ..you know the fires are at high risk and you try to go to Africa?"

It was a "leadership failure" in California from the top down, which is why they'll end up trying to blame climate change and the media will do their best to help push that narrative. 

You know they're trying to deflect blame when a Democrat, who never fails to make everything about politics, scolds Republicans for "making politics out of it" for simply pointing out their failings.

Can you just imagine the White House briefings? Karoline Leavitt will be great but maybe Gov. DeSantis could get an occasional "guest spokesman" appearance.

