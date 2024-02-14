He's Fine: Biden Looks Confused, Wanders During Jordanian King's Speech
Valentines Day Cards for Your Liberal Friends

Gordon K  |  2:00 PM on February 14, 2024
Twitchy

Ever get the feeling that the Biden Administration is just trying too hard to be cool and relatable? Either that or they think cringe is marketable. Having been on Twitter (X) for too many years, we think that might be a possibility.

So today, Valentines Day, the Biden social media team thought this would be a good idea.

More than a few cat ladies and Gen-Zs of Indeterminant Gender probably thought it was great. It wasn't. But you know what was great? Yep, Valentines Day memes!

Careful, this last one plays a cackling sound until you hold it underwater.

***

