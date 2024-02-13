Jon Stewart Returns and Rolling Stone Can't Deal

For better or worse or in need of a paycheck, Jon Stewart returns to The Daily Show. Stewart, as if you didn't know, was the longest running host and likely achieved the show's highest ratings after replacing Craig Kilborn. Well, he's back and seems to be returning to his roots, not as a left-wing firebrand but more of a smart left-leaning humorist.

Advertisement

There are some good discussions going on at Twitter (X).

This is actually pretty good and confirms my long view that had he stayed on television — Stewart would have evolved into something closer to a Bill Maher type figure, which I suspect is where his 2010 era audience now is https://t.co/OWuL9otdSY — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 13, 2024

Journalist Jon Levine thinks that Steward would have become a sort of elder statesman bringing more balance and a rounder perspective as you see in the video.

We respectfully disagree seeing that the current crop of late-night and infotainment shows have decided to trade in the funny for the sweet, sweet sound of left-wing clapter. Even Jon himself dove in on his podcast.

Yet here Stewart is playing it up the middle and slightly to the left, which is where his show was the most successful at the start and before he devolved into an angry left-winger towards the end.

I gotta say, I lived through his first run on The Daily Show, and the idea that his humor was rooted in “both sides are equally bad” is, uh, not how I remember it. https://t.co/5dQGkG7d5j — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 13, 2024

Sonny wasn't probably old enough to watch TV when The Daily Show was new. Many conservatives could laugh and appreciate it. We love you Sonny, but this ain't it.

Recall that Jon Stewart had right-leaning figures like Jonah Goldberg and Dennis Miller on the show.

Now to the main course:

So you know our favorite reactionary rebels at Rolling Stone are deeply upset that yet another comedian is stroking their egos and flattering their biases.

Commentary: Is Jon Stewart Still the Right Person to Host ‘The Daily Show?’



The comedy vet makes his return to the desk he left in 2015 this evening, but his “both sides are equally bad” approach may not translate to 2024.



More: https://t.co/aKQGU1PZyv pic.twitter.com/Isf8LXsjjt — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 12, 2024

Remember when Rolling Stone was the edgy counter-culture? Nah, you're probably too young to remember that. They've gone from being the magazine of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll to the magazine of gender, Pfizer and regime.

No. Jen Psaki should host it. Or maybe Obama. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 13, 2024

Slow down, Hollaria they're going to get too aroused.

You're SUCH a disappointment, guys. Good God. You used to publish Hunter Thompson. What the hell happened? — Valerie D'Orazio (@TheVallyD) February 13, 2024

As we were saying ...

Rolling Stone Magazine used to be a cutting edge publication with revolutionary political fervor. Now it's just the Daily Beast 2.0 - a hackeneyed, regurgitative swill of neoliberal clap trap. — Helen Caddes (@helencaddes) February 13, 2024

Advertisement

Imagine telling a rolling stone magazine reader from 1970 that they are melting down over some TV guy being insufficiently deferential to the President https://t.co/sVN2BK6b5z — West Bank YIMBY (@BarneyFlames) February 13, 2024

Okay, you've got the picture. Let the sweet mockery begin. Let it wash over you.

Is Jon Stewart the right person to host?



The answer is yes.



Will him making sure we all know both sides are bad, as he brings receipts translate?



That is also yes — Greatscottwho (Cis Male) (@Greatscottwii) February 13, 2024

Good to see the ridicule is bipartisan. Thank you Cis Male, thank you.

Trump is bad because he's an authoritarian and also if anyone says anything about biden that isn't worshipfully reverent they shouldn't be allowed to host a tv show https://t.co/8DnZVq9wsJ — eve6 (@Eve6) February 13, 2024

Layer upon delicious layer of irony! Here's the band Eve6 criticizing Rolling Stone for non-music related garbage journalism.

We understand how Rolling Stone would be bothered by a display of objective coverage on a topic. https://t.co/FrN4sf4wLU — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) February 13, 2024

“The son of a bitch went off script!”



Relax, liberals: they’ll get his mind right. https://t.co/9O5Phrfoyc — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) February 13, 2024

Advertisement

We hope not. Jon Stewart could be quite entertaining and trust us, we conservatives can take a little ribbing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!