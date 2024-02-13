Jon Stewart Returns and Rolling Stone Can't Deal

Liberals Say SCOTUS Is on Thin Ice Getting Involved in Trump's Immunity Case
Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on February 13, 2024
Townhall Media

For better or worse or in need of a paycheck, Jon Stewart returns to The Daily Show. Stewart, as if you didn't know, was the longest running host and likely achieved the show's highest ratings after replacing Craig Kilborn. Well, he's back and seems to be returning to his roots, not as a left-wing firebrand but more of a smart left-leaning humorist.

There are some good discussions going on at Twitter (X).

Journalist Jon Levine thinks that Steward would have become a sort of elder statesman bringing more balance and a rounder perspective as you see in the video. 

We respectfully disagree seeing that the current crop of late-night and infotainment shows have decided to trade in the funny for the sweet, sweet sound of left-wing clapter. Even Jon himself dove in on his podcast.

Yet here Stewart is playing it up the middle and slightly to the left, which is where his show was the most successful at the start and before he devolved into an angry left-winger towards the end.

Sonny wasn't probably old enough to watch TV when The Daily Show was new. Many conservatives could laugh and appreciate it. We love you Sonny, but this ain't it.

Recall that Jon Stewart had right-leaning figures like Jonah Goldberg and Dennis Miller on the show.

Now to the main course:

So you know our favorite reactionary rebels at Rolling Stone are deeply upset that yet another comedian is stroking their egos and flattering their biases.

Remember when Rolling Stone was the edgy counter-culture? Nah, you're probably too young to remember that. They've gone from being the magazine of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll to the magazine of gender, Pfizer and regime.

Slow down, Hollaria they're going to get too aroused.

As we were saying ...

Okay, you've got the picture. Let the sweet mockery begin. Let it wash over you.

Good to see the ridicule is bipartisan. Thank you Cis Male, thank you.

Layer upon delicious layer of irony! Here's the band Eve6 criticizing Rolling Stone for non-music related garbage journalism.

We hope not. Jon Stewart could be quite entertaining and trust us, we conservatives can take a little ribbing.

***

