Get Help Wesley - Wil Wheaton Rants at Larry David's Elmo Incident

Gordon K  |  5:30 PM on February 09, 2024
It has been a long time since we heard from Star Trek, The Next Generation's Wil Wheaton. Young Wesley Crusher brought much amusement to Twitter (X) with his far-left takes for a while. Then we think he headed off to one of the liberal "Twitter killer" social media sites where he was quickly disillusioned by the fact that Karens will consume Karens when there's no right-wing people to Karen on.

Wil may not be back on Twitter and his account is locked down. But Glenn Greenwald checked in on him and, well, I'm afraid it's not going well.

You may recall earlier this week, Elmo was "assaulted" by Larry David on the Today Show (Article from our sister site HotAir). We all had a good laugh. Watch this until the end.

Well, not all of us.

Some highlights.

Larry David, this was not okay, and your obviously insincere "apology" clearly communicates that you don't get that.

Maybe apologizing for choking a puppet should be taken as seriously as, you know, choking a puppet?

You couldn't stand that a puppet brought people together in a meaningful way that you can't?

I'm sure that was the motive for you and your dark, dark heart, Larry David.

... expressing violence towards a children's puppet WHO WAS THERE TO TALK ABOUT HOW HIS LOVE AND EMPATHY FOR PEOPLE HAVING A TOUGH TIME MATTERED AND MADE A DIFFERENCE.

He. Choked. A. Puppet.

 Being a little unhinged on Twitter is a prerequisite for celebrities (Hi Bette, Rob, both Arquette girls and John Cusack) but this is actually a bit sad.

The first part of Glenn's Tweet is about Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin. It's just like Glenn to use Elmo to bring us back to a relevant topic. We say this approvingly.

Anyway, back to Wil's meltdown.

Yes. Hollywood seems to damage many young actors.

Raise your hand if you're surprised that the very serious Ian Bremmer made a really good meme.

... and maybe a dash of self-awareness?

Maybe a team of therapists at a Swiss clinic working 24/7?

Apparently not all assaults are triggering. Only ones that involve Muppets.

If there's one true takeaway from this, it's that Muppets deserve the right of self-defense. If there are two, it's that Wil needs prayers and help.

***

