Get Help Wesley - Wil Wheaton Rants at Larry David's Elmo Incident

It has been a long time since we heard from Star Trek, The Next Generation's Wil Wheaton. Young Wesley Crusher brought much amusement to Twitter (X) with his far-left takes for a while. Then we think he headed off to one of the liberal "Twitter killer" social media sites where he was quickly disillusioned by the fact that Karens will consume Karens when there's no right-wing people to Karen on.

Wil may not be back on Twitter and his account is locked down. But Glenn Greenwald checked in on him and, well, I'm afraid it's not going well.

You may recall earlier this week, Elmo was "assaulted" by Larry David on the Today Show (Article from our sister site HotAir). We all had a good laugh. Watch this until the end.

Larry David beat the sh*t out of Elmo this morning pic.twitter.com/059ZVok35a — elise (checkmark) (@Eschreinz) February 1, 2024

Well, not all of us.

The Star Trek actor and intrepid liberal activist Wil Wheaton posted a screed on Facebook full of rage toward Larry David for viciously assaulting the puppet named Elmo.



I debated if it were satire for the first 4 paragraphs. When I realized it wasn't, I didn't want it to end. pic.twitter.com/bIuSCZ5WvS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 8, 2024

Some highlights.

Larry David, this was not okay, and your obviously insincere "apology" clearly communicates that you don't get that.

Maybe apologizing for choking a puppet should be taken as seriously as, you know, choking a puppet?

You couldn't stand that a puppet brought people together in a meaningful way that you can't?

I'm sure that was the motive for you and your dark, dark heart, Larry David.

... expressing violence towards a children's puppet WHO WAS THERE TO TALK ABOUT HOW HIS LOVE AND EMPATHY FOR PEOPLE HAVING A TOUGH TIME MATTERED AND MADE A DIFFERENCE.

He. Choked. A. Puppet.

Being a little unhinged on Twitter is a prerequisite for celebrities (Hi Bette, Rob, both Arquette girls and John Cusack) but this is actually a bit sad.

How did our culture degrade to the point where many people in prominent positions genuinely believe that a journalist can be guilty of the crime of "treason" for interviewing a foreign leader, and where slapping a puppet is treated like criminal assault? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 8, 2024

The first part of Glenn's Tweet is about Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin. It's just like Glenn to use Elmo to bring us back to a relevant topic. We say this approvingly.

Anyway, back to Wil's meltdown.

I don’t mean to be uncharitable, but I think it’s been clear for a long time that Wil struggles with mental illness, mostly stemming from an all-too-typical Hollywood story of being pressured by his parents to go far in an unhealthy industry. — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) February 8, 2024

Yes. Hollywood seems to damage many young actors.

ever since cookie monster went full jihad elmo had it coming pic.twitter.com/52iKCI2bNE — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 8, 2024

Raise your hand if you're surprised that the very serious Ian Bremmer made a really good meme.

I heard he assaulted him, and I have traumatic memories in that vein, so I decided to go seek the content out and put myself through it so I can complain later for internet clout.



We need to bring back shame, and common sense. 🤦‍♂️ — Dana Kowalski (@danakowalski) February 8, 2024

... and maybe a dash of self-awareness?

Wil can be alright, but he does tend to make everything about himself. I'm ok with this, and The Three Stooges. If Wil cannot make the distinction between this and reality that is something he should take up with his therapist. — Rich Horton (@PurePopPub) February 8, 2024

Maybe a team of therapists at a Swiss clinic working 24/7?

Haha. Here's what he has to say about an actual physical assault. Apparently if it's Will Smith and he's beating up Chris Rock, it's not even important enough to comment on. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8rwtkqKMih — Robbie J (@RobbieJ377) February 9, 2024

Apparently not all assaults are triggering. Only ones that involve Muppets.

If there's one true takeaway from this, it's that Muppets deserve the right of self-defense. If there are two, it's that Wil needs prayers and help.

