This is Nuts - Michigan Is Suing His Ex-Partner for The Return of His Preserved Testicles

We are not sure this is real or some elaborate prank. Seriously. Let's look at some of these facts.

There's this Muslim trans woman who goes by "Dee" in Michigan.

Take a second to let that sink in.

Dee converted to Islam (presumably for the rigid conservative moral and sexual values).

When Dee transitioned, she kept her testicles - in the fridge.

Are you with us so far? Because now it gets weird.

Dee is suing to get her testicles back from her ex. Yes, she wants "Deez Nuts" and specifically refers to them as that.

A trans-identified male in Michigan is suing his ex-partner for the return of his preserved testicles, which he had kept in their shared fridge following his genital surgery.



Brianna Kingsley, who identifies as a Muslim woman, is demanding $6,500 for the loss of "deez nuts." pic.twitter.com/0JRVQiqRb4 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) February 8, 2024

Keep going.

(Cont'd from above)



Brianna Kingsley, also known as Zahrah Bri-Zee Muharib, filed the claim against his ex-partner, William Wojciechowski, in Pontiac’s 50th District Court last August.



Wojciechowski previously had a protection order against Kingsley.https://t.co/akLQueUd5H — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) February 8, 2024

Frankly, if this is real, and it seems to be, this is the kind of thing that puts comedians and the Babylon Bee out of business. Nothing can be said that is more absurd than what you just saw.

But don't let that stop you. Twitter (X) had a blast with it.

I can’t emphasize enough just how stupid this timeline is — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) February 8, 2024

This is the Universe where Spock has a beard.

Of course there's a "therapy dog" — normie macdonald 🇺🇲 (@SWENGDAD) February 8, 2024

Yeah, we noticed that too.

What did i just read pic.twitter.com/eBOcoLFJV4 — Vagabundo DeVaughn (@VagabundoDeV) February 8, 2024

The end of civilization, friend.

Hey, speaking of ... what's up Thanos?

I love all the entertainment we get from the whole trans issue, it’s basically as if some screenwriter suffering from writer’s block just randomly took keywords, shuffled them around, and created the timeline we are in — Ljubow Kollontai (@KollontaiLjubow) February 8, 2024

Truth. But many would say, "naw, that'll never sell. It's too unbelievable!"

Its headlines like this that make me think the cameras are going to pop out & we'll realize we have just been on a show of Punk'd the past few years 😂



How anyone buys into this movement is beyond me https://t.co/J497Xbn5D6 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 8, 2024

Maybe Allen Funt is running Candid Camera up there in heaven? (Google it, kids, you'll appreciate it.)

“Could you please get your testicles out of my refrigerator?” was not on my bonkers bingo 2024 card. Was it on yours? https://t.co/apgRohaYNn — Mandy (@EcceMandy) February 8, 2024

And it's only February.

Like grandpa always said “if you decide to remove your testicles, be sure to keep them in your own fridge.” https://t.co/fH67efpuBR — ThePragmatist (@ThePragmatist5) February 8, 2024

Solid life advice circa 2024.

"Could you please get your testicles out of my refrigerator".

A real life John Waters film. https://t.co/vBI48rk0Dt — GenderIsADrag (@GenderIsADrag) February 8, 2024

They had it backwards: Life imitates art, not the other way around.

So boxes checked here I think have a new @presssec. https://t.co/tYNTFhdN1g — JWF (@JammieWF) February 8, 2024

Ha ha! We hadn't considered that. A Muslim trans-woman with a support dog. Perfect fit for the Biden Administration.

***

