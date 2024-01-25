Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists

You may have heard that "journalism" is struggling. Left and right (but mostly left), there are massive layoffs and cutbacks. It is a shame in some sense because we the people need good, reliable information from honest sources committed to the truth.

Sadly, that's the problem. With the arrival of Twitter (X), we got a glimpse then a full-frontal show of how biased and frankly awful modern journalism was. They showed us who they were and when we objected, they lacked the self-awareness or humility to adjust their reporting.

And speaking of hubris, journalists are outraged that the Baltimore Sun is being purchased by a *gasp* conservative.

The journalism profession is seeing jobs cut across the country and journalists are enraged that a conservative wants to sink money into local journalism. https://t.co/NCES06Hr4G



Make it make sense. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 24, 2024

Among others, Drew is referring to the person least suited to be a journalism professor - NYU's Jay Rosen who thinks "objectivity" is something Einstein invented.

David Simon was a reporter for the Baltimore Sun before he was known as the creator of The Wire. Today we learned the Sun was sold to a right wing media executive who lives in the area. Read his thread, which has emotion and history in it. https://t.co/d7pFZL1reI — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 16, 2024

The details are in a great article he wrote. But do stick around for the snarky Cliff's Notes version.

The media were up in arms last week when an MD businessman purchased the Baltimore Sun, returning it to local control from a financial firm.



It’s a weird reaction, after the media had begged for a local buyer.



The problem? He’s conservative. @FreeBeacon.https://t.co/Co10LmWdFi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 23, 2024

It really does seem that with today's journalism, left-leaning politics is the highest consideration.

How bad do things need to get for journalists to think that maybe, just maybe, a conservative-owned newspaper job is better than no job? https://t.co/amHNJF1Qk3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 25, 2024

And honestly, this is a huge part of the problem.

The media: "Conservative businessmen buying failing local newspapers is a threat to our Democracy." https://t.co/SuOq6lACZH — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithClub) January 25, 2024

And this right here is why it's hard to feel bad for Millennial journalists.

Not THAT kind of buyer! https://t.co/cauAHaUGYA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 24, 2024

Oh well, maybe when they've matured a bit, had a baby and got a mortgage out in the suburbs, they will gain a perspective that the majority of Americans possess we can try again.

