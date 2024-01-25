Drew Holden Notices Something Interesting About Laid Off Journalists

Mehdi Hasan Says Texas Defying the Supreme Court Is the Biggest Story in...
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on January 25, 2024
Angela Major/The Janesville Gazette via AP

You may have heard that "journalism" is struggling. Left and right (but mostly left), there are massive layoffs and cutbacks. It is a shame in some sense because we the people need good, reliable information from honest sources committed to the truth.

Sadly, that's the problem. With the arrival of Twitter (X), we got a glimpse then a full-frontal show of how biased and frankly awful modern journalism was. They showed us who they were and when we objected, they lacked the self-awareness or humility to adjust their reporting.

And speaking of hubris, journalists are outraged that the Baltimore Sun is being purchased by a *gasp* conservative.

Among others, Drew is referring to the person least suited to be a journalism professor - NYU's Jay Rosen who thinks "objectivity" is something Einstein invented.

The details are in a great article he wrote. But do stick around for the snarky Cliff's Notes version.

It really does seem that with today's journalism, left-leaning politics is the highest consideration.

And honestly, this is a huge part of the problem.

And this right here is why it's hard to feel bad for Millennial journalists.

Oh well, maybe when they've matured a bit, had a baby and got a mortgage out in the suburbs, they will gain a perspective that the majority of Americans possess we can try again.

***

