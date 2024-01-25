Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Gonna Get Herself a Beer With Joe Biden and...
Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on January 25, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

We love Alyssa Milano. She has brought us so much joy and content, but mostly joy over the years. Whether it was dressing up as the Sun-Maid Raisin girl for a Handmaid's Tale rally or showing off her COVID compliance by wearing a knit mask, Milano delivers the hilarity. 

Today's amusement features a request for contribution for her son's baseball team. 

Look, that's noble and for the kids and we can't really make fun of that. But come on! This is not a poor person and this isn't a collection so little Johnny can get a new pair of shoes so he doesn't get made fun of in school.

And speaking of being made fun of.

Heh!

Solid A+++

How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
It makes as much sense as her typical Tweet.

It's a hand up, not a hand out.

The best kind of compassion is the compassion that other people pay for. Speaking of ...

Kid is in good hands.

Sorry, just spent my last $5 on the GoFundMe for Jennifer Aniston's diamond encrusted dog collar.

Hey, that Tuscany vacation villa doesn't pay for itself, you know.

Tough call.

What a coincidence!

ADDED BONUS!

We do wonder if the follow up Tweet was that Milano just wanted to give people a chance to be their best selves.

***

