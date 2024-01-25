Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire

We love Alyssa Milano. She has brought us so much joy and content, but mostly joy over the years. Whether it was dressing up as the Sun-Maid Raisin girl for a Handmaid's Tale rally or showing off her COVID compliance by wearing a knit mask, Milano delivers the hilarity.

Today's amusement features a request for contribution for her son's baseball team.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

Look, that's noble and for the kids and we can't really make fun of that. But come on! This is not a poor person and this isn't a collection so little Johnny can get a new pair of shoes so he doesn't get made fun of in school.

And speaking of being made fun of.

Multimillionaire begging for donations for her son’s baseball team trip. Can’t make this sh*t up! https://t.co/5kF0FUYLbQ pic.twitter.com/0QSkVbUsnR — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 25, 2024

Please help the Bad News Bel Airs https://t.co/YY0Dp0A2W0 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 25, 2024

Heh!

Milano actually posting this, is almost as bad as her performance as Schwarzenegger's annoying kid in COMMANDO. https://t.co/SETyMX4idx — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 25, 2024

Solid A+++

Rich actress asking middle class to pay for her son's trip. Does her Leftism make sense yet? https://t.co/0yfWEIoZVM — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) January 25, 2024

It makes as much sense as her typical Tweet.

I’m raising money to buy a new 911. Please! My DM’s are open. https://t.co/u5XWdurlR7 — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) January 25, 2024

It's a hand up, not a hand out.

It’s always nice to be reminded that liberal activists will always try to spend your money on stuff rather than pony up the cash themself



Milano was on two hit shows, if she can’t afford to front her kids little league team 10k she needs to sue either her agent or her money guy https://t.co/E08xvUEXbh — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 25, 2024

The best kind of compassion is the compassion that other people pay for. Speaking of ...

@Alyssa_Milano Like a good socialist, Alicia is teaching her kid the value of other people’s money. https://t.co/vFvGhDXArp — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 25, 2024

Kid is in good hands.

Celebrity worth $10M needs your help paying for her son’s $10k trip.



I just know you want to open your heart and your wallet to help this poor family in need. 🫶 https://t.co/NEcQyx1CPd — Dawn (@aurora_g96) January 25, 2024

Sorry, just spent my last $5 on the GoFundMe for Jennifer Aniston's diamond encrusted dog collar.

Your husband has a net worth of $5 MILLION and you are begging for money on the internet so your son can go on a trip? https://t.co/0CKLBMLevl pic.twitter.com/GuY1BxOlSj — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 25, 2024

Hey, that Tuscany vacation villa doesn't pay for itself, you know.

I'm over here feeling bad for even THINKING about doing a GFM to help pay for my dog's surgery and then here comes this request from a millionaire. https://t.co/KwymVYgTcj — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) January 25, 2024

Tough call.

Sorry but I already donated all my extra cash to Meryl Streep’s grandson’s college fund. https://t.co/0FMzWUlmnL — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 25, 2024

What a coincidence!

ADDED BONUS!

The donor list is a fun read.



Well spent five bucks, dude. https://t.co/ANahnpMC1K pic.twitter.com/ZzHtVlIu0g — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) January 25, 2024

We do wonder if the follow up Tweet was that Milano just wanted to give people a chance to be their best selves.

***

