The Adventures of Governor Gretchen and the Talking Potato

Gordon K  |  6:57 PM on January 23, 2024
J.R. Simplot Company via AP

You know how Democrats pride themselves on being the party of the educated, the sophisticated and the smart?

Yeah. Here's the governor of Michigan using a potato to inform her constituents..

Yes, the governor of Michigan and Professor Potato are making an announcement about higher education.

Next up, Gov. Whitmer and Mr. Bill on the dangers of getting squished in traffic.

Dear Spudhouse Forum...

Real potatoes everywhere were horrified.

If you were one of the many (three) who were concerned about Brian Stelter's post CNN career - never fear, he's in good hands now.

Paging Frog of Shame. Repeat. Paging Frog of Shame.

Sorry Prof. Potato, it's just business, nothing personal.

As the Empire dies, it was Potatoes and Circuses.

***

