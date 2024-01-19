We Did Nazi That Coming: Former British MP Calls for the Destruction of...
Jerry Seinfeld Isn't Playing The Woke Game

Gordon K  |  6:00 PM on January 19, 2024
Photo by Robert Altman /Invision/AP, File

Not new, but recently a Buzzfeed "journalist" asked Jerry Seinfeld about representation in his "Comedians in Cars Having Coffee" series. The response was magnificent.

Let's face it, too much of modern journalism is mediocre white people playing pushing their woke agenda. You did a great movie? Not so fast, some AWFL or Low-T journalist will be along to problematize it. 

"OMG, you have a cartoon about Pacific Islanders and NO Black representation? Scandalous!"

Thankfully Jerry is having none of it. And admirably, he did say it pisses him off but kept his cool as you saw in the video above.

The patience for our woke gatekeepers is wearing thin as you can see by the responses.

The day journalists thought covering the news and culture was about them was the day everything went into to toilet.

Yeah, it's their brand.

Yes. The other thing that woke journalists never notice is that they are lily-white. #whowantstotellthem

Not wrong.

Makes everything about race? You might actually be the racist.

Endorsed by Elon!

Truth. When we're young and learn about racism, we are justifiably outraged. Then we learn that much of it it's a cynical paying gig for race baiters and journalists (but I repeat myself).

"But you're punching down," said the white girl about a joke about Black billionaire Oprah Winfrey. Yeah, just don't play by their rules.

Standing O.

Yes. Our little woke gatekeeper seems to have overlooked it. Jerry didn't mention that even though he could have because he wasn't playing defense. Something from which we not-racist people can learn.

***

