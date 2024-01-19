Jerry Seinfeld Isn't Playing The Woke Game

Not new, but recently a Buzzfeed "journalist" asked Jerry Seinfeld about representation in his "Comedians in Cars Having Coffee" series. The response was magnificent.

Jerry Seinfeld shuts down reporter who tries to guilt him for having too many White people in his projects. Woke activist reporters need to feel as insane & racist as they sound. pic.twitter.com/b7hOyPXD8J — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 18, 2024

Let's face it, too much of modern journalism is mediocre white people playing pushing their woke agenda. You did a great movie? Not so fast, some AWFL or Low-T journalist will be along to problematize it.

"OMG, you have a cartoon about Pacific Islanders and NO Black representation? Scandalous!"

Thankfully Jerry is having none of it. And admirably, he did say it pisses him off but kept his cool as you saw in the video above.

The patience for our woke gatekeepers is wearing thin as you can see by the responses.

We have to mock these activist hacks at every turn until this BS stops. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 19, 2024

The day journalists thought covering the news and culture was about them was the day everything went into to toilet.

The job of progressivism is to destroy all cultural norms, including laughter and what you laugh at. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) January 19, 2024

Yeah, it's their brand.

How it started: How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/ZL8ewbA6T9 — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) January 19, 2024

Yes. The other thing that woke journalists never notice is that they are lily-white. #whowantstotellthem

That reporter needed the Strickland treatment 👇https://t.co/lAMWYcLwQZ — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) January 18, 2024

Not wrong.

Young progressives have been trained to obsess over race, making them the most racist cohort since the KKK. — Kralik (@earlkralik) January 18, 2024

Makes everything about race? You might actually be the racist.

Seinfeld rocks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2024

Endorsed by Elon!

This video proves one thing: the woke has to go race-hunting. We've seen reporters ask two black football coaches about race. More race-hunting.



This also proves that racism in America has fallen to such lows. The jig is up.



Seinfeld's response to race-mongering idiots should… https://t.co/QTsLuZVWQY — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) January 18, 2024

Truth. When we're young and learn about racism, we are justifiably outraged. Then we learn that much of it it's a cynical paying gig for race baiters and journalists (but I repeat myself).

Just like “crying” in baseball, There’s no “woke” in comedy… FOH! https://t.co/3Z8Sz8jKFg — Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸 (@realdefender45) January 19, 2024

"But you're punching down," said the white girl about a joke about Black billionaire Oprah Winfrey. Yeah, just don't play by their rules.

Seinfeld is great here. More people should take this approach when asked about why their team, employees, interviewees are not diverse. https://t.co/d7g5EQi9QR — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) January 19, 2024

Standing O.

Jerry has had on the following Black comedians:



Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Mario Joyner, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Trevor Noah, Barack Obama, JB Smooth, Cedric the Entertainer, Tracy Morgan.



Wow. Amazing lineup.



He has also had Lewis Black, but he is white. https://t.co/NLwckiY0nK — Florida Man V - Chappelle/Rogan 2024 (@FloridaManV) January 18, 2024

Yes. Our little woke gatekeeper seems to have overlooked it. Jerry didn't mention that even though he could have because he wasn't playing defense. Something from which we not-racist people can learn.

