Ted Lieu Is Concerned About Vermin Dignity (You, Not So Much)

What is it about California? When their politicians aren't advocating for the freedom to allow every kind of gender / sexual contortions imaginable, they're regulating the heck out of them. Just a few come to mind: no paper bags, whoops, no plastic bags, no plastic straws, electric 18 wheelers only, extra sin tax on gasoline, no natural gas, etc., etc., ad nauseum.

Advertisement

Not content to rule over Californians, Ted Lieu wants to spread the nuttiness from sea to shining sea. Take a look.

Glue traps are among the cruelest ways to eliminate rodents. They're inhumane and can be dangerous to humans and their pets.



Pleased to introduce a bill today to place a national ban on glue traps. Learn more: https://t.co/UtfDpcL9DO — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) January 17, 2024

“Glue traps are ruthless, inhumane, and can be dangerous to the health of humans and their pets,” said Rep. Lieu. “There are numerous other ways to trap small animals that don’t prolong their suffering. As a proud member of the Animal Protection Caucus, I’m pleased to introduce this bill to stop the needless suffering of these animals.”

Wait, there's an Animal Protection Caucus? We live in incredible times.

Nobody:



Congress: How can we improve the lives of rodents? https://t.co/L8yfXuzRgI — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) January 18, 2024

There's a joke about a guy who goes fishing with his lawyer friend. The lawyer accidentally falls off the boat and into the ocean. To his horror, the guy sees sharks approaching his friend. A few seconds later, he's in awe as the sharks push his friend back to the boat where he climbs on safely.

His friend asks, "what the hell just happened? We thought you were dead for sure!"

The lawyer replies,

Professional Courtesy. — John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) January 18, 2024

(insert rimshot here)

As you can imagine, Sane Twitter was not impressed.

how are you real — i/o (@eyeslasho) January 18, 2024

We were asking the same thing.

This is what you're doing with your time? Seriously? — Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) January 18, 2024

Or put another way.

Yet you support killing babies in abortions. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 18, 2024

But you’re okay with aborting unborn babies. https://t.co/CjOSWkm4Iz — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 18, 2024

It's an upside down world on the far-left.

You are actively supporting an invasion of this country by fighting-age illegal alien males but you care about glue traps? — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) January 18, 2024

See previous comment.

We're 34 trillion in debt, our currency is devaluing rapidly, we're being invaded by millions of people who are unwanted in their home countries.



But we're worrying about being mean to vermin. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) January 18, 2024

Please see previous, previous comment and the previous comment.

Did someone glue you to your seat again, Ted? — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) January 18, 2024

Big hulking frat slob shouting, "Neeeeeeeerds!"

My kid after I send him out to take care of the rats now that glue traps are outlawed https://t.co/kng4fECjba pic.twitter.com/cnGaOaj3JG — Magills (@magills_) January 18, 2024

Advertisement

People felt that maybe the alternatives weren't so great.

Me apologizing to the rat as he bleeds out from a .357 wound because I couldn’t use a glue trap: https://t.co/WkpATaciBL pic.twitter.com/dmNgvfo9SJ — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 18, 2024

Great they may not be, but hilarious they are!

Let's make this nickname ... *snort* ... stick!

Elect me Senator and I will sponsor a bill to put glue traps on the border https://t.co/ErqpEjSjtH — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) January 18, 2024

We're listening ...

I say we give them an iPhone and a $5,000 gift card and release them into a sanctuary city. https://t.co/CjOSWkm4Iz — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 18, 2024

One last idea not as crazy as Rep. Lieu's proposal.







