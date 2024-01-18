Ted Lieu Is Concerned About Vermin Dignity (You, Not So Much)

The 'House Committee on Homeland Security' Has Paved the Way to Impeach Secretary...
Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on January 18, 2024
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

What is it about California? When their politicians aren't advocating for the freedom to allow every kind of gender / sexual contortions imaginable, they're regulating the heck out of them. Just a few come to mind: no paper bags, whoops, no plastic bags, no plastic straws, electric 18 wheelers only, extra sin tax on gasoline, no natural gas, etc., etc., ad nauseum.

Not content to rule over Californians, Ted Lieu wants to spread the nuttiness from sea to shining sea. Take a look.

“Glue traps are ruthless, inhumane, and can be dangerous to the health of humans and their pets,” said Rep. Lieu. “There are numerous other ways to trap small animals that don’t prolong their suffering. As a proud member of the Animal Protection Caucus, I’m pleased to introduce this bill to stop the needless suffering of these animals.”

Wait, there's an Animal Protection Caucus? We live in incredible times.

There's a joke about a guy who goes fishing with his lawyer friend. The lawyer accidentally falls off the boat and into the ocean. To his horror, the guy sees sharks approaching his friend. A few seconds later, he's in awe as the sharks push his friend back to the boat where he climbs on safely.

His friend asks, "what the hell just happened? We thought you were dead for sure!"

The lawyer replies,

(insert rimshot here)

As you can imagine, Sane Twitter was not impressed.

We were asking the same thing.

Or put another way.

It's an upside down world on the far-left.

See previous comment.

Please see previous, previous comment and the previous comment.

Big hulking frat slob shouting, "Neeeeeeeerds!"

People felt that maybe the alternatives weren't so great.

Great they may not be, but hilarious they are!

Let's make this nickname ... *snort* ... stick!

We're listening ...

One last idea not as crazy as Rep. Lieu's proposal.



