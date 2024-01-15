'Historical context and socioeconomic nuance' in The Defense of Slavery

Houthis in Yemen have been attacking cargo ships in some sort of allyship with Gaza against Israel. With gratitude to the Biden Administration, they have been removed from the terrorist state designation list. You are not going to believe what happens next ...

Actually, let's skip that and mention that now the Houthis are back under the international microscope, they have been called out for being a state that still practices slavery.

Novara editor apparently celebrating a regime that has brought back actual slavery.

This is the extreme end of ‘anyone who hates the west is a hero’ but it is becoming increasingly mainstream.

It illustrates starkly how plastic so many social justice warriors are with their… https://t.co/YByuniIIvo — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) January 13, 2024

Well the "nuance" and "context" crew rose to the occasion.

I didn't want to entertain this whole "Houthi slavery" nonsense, but it's been going for far too long that I feel compelled to address what is always omitted: Historical context and socioeconomic nuance.



Yemen is an incredibly poor country, and has been so for most of its modern… https://t.co/nPkrMagBZA — روني الدنماركي (@Aldanmarki) January 14, 2024

It is an incredibly long Tweet. Below are a couple of excerpts but the gist of it is that it's not fair to say Yemen is bad to have slavery because colonization and stuff.

At every turn, indigenous Yemeni progress has been stifled and objected to by the United Kingdom, the US and Saudi Arabia, leading to the incredibly poor state that Yemen finds itself in today. It didn't help that these three regimes formed a tripartite coalition that has bombed and besieged the country for almost a decade.

Slavery has not been a legal practice in Yemen since 1962, but conditions such as extreme poverty in the countryside may have led to its partial and limited reintroduction. Same thing goes for child marriages, where poor families seek to have their daughters married off as early as possible in order to gain certain financial benefits that usually follows the marriage procedure.

To be fair to our friends on the left, they're calling out this slavery apologism too.

The left really went from “Black Lives Matter” to “slavery can be excused in pursuit of anti-Zionism” in less than 4 years. https://t.co/LOI046lGze — Joshua Davis (@byJoshuaDavis) January 15, 2024

Mr. Davis is a he/him "Market socialist", by the way.

Well, except for the Twitter Communists, of course. If anything can be blamed on the West, then they will be there with bells on.

Whereas Britain has brought back slavery to Libya after the war of 2011 and Mr Goldsmith was part of the government that waged that war and made the reappearance of slavery possible. — Marx Engels Lenin Institute (@MarxEngelsLnin) January 14, 2024

Thankfully, this was the fringe view. Most replies were critical of the OP.

Once again, we return to what you came here for: the savage mockery. Let's lead off with Iowahawk.

Don't think of it as "slavery" slavery. As I noted in my MFA thesis, it's more of a mandatory unpaid internship for aspiring agricultural workers https://t.co/NohBS3r53g — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 15, 2024

Leftists are literally defending slavery because edgy "non-white" people are doing it. #ahmad_c_calhoun https://t.co/F6OkcVo8eM — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) January 15, 2024

This edgy fashion was perfected in our elite American institutions.

So now we have “That’s not real slavery” being said by the people who also say “That’s not real communism”… https://t.co/JiY2nL8h3b — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 15, 2024

Yes.

I’m sorry, are they forcing ppl to work for them or not. That’s the bottom line. https://t.co/g9kRmFjPHG — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 15, 2024

Shut up, Aaron. We didn't get $400K in debt for simple, unvarnished common sense.

It's just sparkling owning another human being and selling off little girls and that's okay is not something I expected to read today. Or, you know, ever. https://t.co/l6GJk2uhnL — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 15, 2024

Imagine how frustrating it must be if you're the Washington Post editor who was working on this for Wednesday, and this guy just tweeted it out. https://t.co/qvAqJeNHyW — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 15, 2024

Legit LOL! Takes this bad are usually hidden behind the Washington Post Opinion paywall.

Ever notice how the same people who are furious at some of the Founders for planning on gradually abolishing slavery without a war...are tenaciously defensive of modern day slave states?



And somehow blame THE WEST for the Houthis re-legalizing slavery? https://t.co/K8BsC8Xjsg — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 15, 2024

"Well, ackshually, Thomas Jefferson wasn't desperately poor so it's completely different." — Some tool in the comment section (inevitably)

if you ever find yourself in the position of writing a dozen paragraph tweet justifying the practice of slavery because the slavers are aesthetically aligned with your political club you should probably step down from public speech indefinitely https://t.co/02EUfoC66X — DaSkrubKing (@DaSkrubKing) January 15, 2024

In a way, we owe the OP gratitude. He really brought left and right together.

***

