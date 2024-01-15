Iowa Caucuses Going Great If Your Name Is Donald Trump; Trump Wins Easily
'Historical context and socioeconomic nuance' in The Defense of Slavery

Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

Houthis in Yemen have been attacking cargo ships in some sort of allyship with Gaza against Israel. With gratitude to the Biden Administration, they have been removed from the terrorist state designation list. You are not going to believe what happens next ...

Actually, let's skip that and mention that now the Houthis are back under the international microscope, they have been called out for being a state that still practices slavery.

Well the "nuance" and "context" crew rose to the occasion.

It is an incredibly long Tweet. Below are a couple of excerpts but the gist of it is that it's not fair to say Yemen is bad to have slavery because colonization and stuff.

At every turn, indigenous Yemeni progress has been stifled and objected to by the United Kingdom, the US and Saudi Arabia, leading to the incredibly poor state that Yemen finds itself in today. It didn't help that these three regimes formed a tripartite coalition that has bombed and besieged the country for almost a decade.

Slavery has not been a legal practice in Yemen since 1962, but conditions such as extreme poverty in the countryside may have led to its partial and limited reintroduction. Same thing goes for child marriages, where poor families seek to have their daughters married off as early as possible in order to gain certain financial benefits that usually follows the marriage procedure.

To be fair to our friends on the left, they're calling out this slavery apologism too. 

Mr. Davis is a he/him "Market socialist", by the way.

Well, except for the Twitter Communists, of course. If anything can be blamed on the West, then they will be there with bells on.

Thankfully, this was the fringe view. Most replies were critical of the OP.

Once again, we return to what you came here for: the savage mockery. Let's lead off with Iowahawk.

This edgy fashion was perfected in our elite American institutions.

Yes.

Shut up, Aaron. We didn't get $400K in debt for simple, unvarnished common sense.

Legit LOL! Takes this bad are usually hidden behind the Washington Post Opinion paywall.

"Well, ackshually, Thomas Jefferson wasn't desperately poor so it's completely different."

— Some tool in the comment section (inevitably)

In a way, we owe the OP gratitude. He really brought left and right together.

***

