'Stay in your lane' - New York Taxi Workers Union Weighs in on Israel/Gaza Conflict

BREAKING: Paperclip workers unite to condemn new oil pipeline! Too absurd to be true? Maybe. It is made up, but this is not.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance joins the people of conscience of the world to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in order to end what is an unfolding genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza by Israeli forces.



Our statement: https://t.co/4WtHOQwL3F#CeasefireNOW — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 12, 2024

Advertisement

No, your eyes are not deceiving you, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance has a long winded but Very Important message on the Hamas / Israel conflict. Apparently once you get elected to union leadership you enter a sacred sisterhood with oppressed peoples of the World (insert fist emoji here).

Our Palestinian brothers and sisters, already suffering under apartheid in the world’s largest open-air prison, are bearing an unspeakable assault and collective punishment - all paid for by our tax dollars and the sweat of our labor. — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 12, 2024

"apartheid", "open air prison"

Serious cut and paste energy there, New York Taxi Workers. Maybe your true strength is to represent, oh we don't know, taxi drivers rather than fighting the power in a Middle Eastern conflict?

Honestly, it reminds us of the HOA president who secretly believes she's Fidel Castro in heels.

Just for giggles, read the entire thread.

But for real laughs, read the responses.

Stay in your lane has never been a more applicable response. — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) January 14, 2024

Yet another good reason to use lyft/uber.



Are you calling on Hamas to cease fire? Or just Israel? — Ornery (@OrneryThe8th) January 14, 2024

Sorry, we don't ride Uber until they clarify their position of the top tax rate on capital gains.

if it's one thing Israel is worried about while in a genocide war, it's how upset NY cabbies are about current events — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) January 14, 2024

Somewhere in Tel Aviv, a military strategist is wondering if there's a shortcut to Penn Station that will avoid road construction.

If there’s one thing everyone wants out of their taxi driver it’s to be informed of their political opinions on hot button issues https://t.co/jO2DFb5Fwl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 14, 2024

If you feel this strongly, I’m sure you and your cohorts could keep busy supporting Hamas in Gaza. What’s stopping you? — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) January 14, 2024

Because they're really bad tippers in Gaza City?

The rest of the world is calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire of all the vomit and pee in the back of New York City taxis. https://t.co/QWxoI7tNo7 — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 14, 2024

Sorry, but our struggle for world peace is more important than doing our job. See also, San Francisco.

The visual alone is worth the price.

Of course you guys are be Team B.O. https://t.co/gmQXt0BC9i — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 14, 2024

Advertisement

I had no idea taxis still existed! https://t.co/yQrOTs7ogV — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) January 14, 2024

This thread, much like the drivers, talk too much. https://t.co/Jl9icNNiEE — OG Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) January 14, 2024

Just perfect. Drop us off at the corner over there. Thanks.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!