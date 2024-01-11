DeSantis' 'Pale Pastels' Is Sexist Claims NBC Reporter - There's Only One Problem

In covering the debates, ace NBC/MSNBC journalist calls out Ron DeSantis' sexist reference to "pale pastels". We've come to expect this level of agenda-driven commentary from the straight-down-the-middle broadcast news organizations.

Advertisement

A color scheme, “pale pastel” or otherwise, is not the way you attack a presidential candidate. None of the men who’ve been on these debate stages have had their clothes used to criticize their policies. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 11, 2024

There's just one problem.

This is great. Vitali thought her jab at DeSantis was so clever, she published it on NBC News’s live blog too. Her colleague then chimed in to say the “pale pastels” line is from DeSantis’s stump speech, agreeing it “comes across differently” against Haley too.



Neither of these… pic.twitter.com/8H0GxjdCss — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) January 11, 2024

You see, it was an homage to Ronald Reagan's "Bold Colors, No Pale Pastels" speech.

Ma'am. Have you considered another career? You're terrible at this whole political commentary thing.



Ronald Reagan: Bold Colors, No Pale Pastelshttps://t.co/5CHOMZfBjq — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) January 11, 2024

"But that happened before 2009! Nothing exists before then!"

- Gen Z journalism.

Or put another way ...

Thank you Hollaria, you are a national treasure.

They view themselves as arbitrators of truth while they apparently took no political science or history class🤦‍♀️ — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) January 11, 2024

And this is the issue, innit? (shamelessly borrowed from the Brits) They call themselves "disinformation" experts and yet, never seem to find it in their own homes.

You are so bizarrely prejudiced that you don’t understand normal political speech. He’s not talking about clothes but policies. — P.C. Outsider (@PhilOutsider) January 11, 2024

Like the "Brawndo's got electrolytes" idiots of "Idiocracy", they can't see anything beyond the sex, race and any other "ism" that's out there.

"It's from a Reagan speech."

"But it's sexism."

You know you'd think a political reporter for a major outlet would know how to Google a phrase first to see if it's in fact been used before by a notable candidate to refer to male opponents. https://t.co/x2J01AxKbL — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 11, 2024

Sir, this is NBC we're talking about.

As @ScotBertram points out, ANOTHER NBC reporter chimed in. But this one is somehow even worse because it’s in a published story, meaning editors greenlit it. https://t.co/qxr9HhVOpl — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) January 11, 2024

Advertisement

You think these journalists are this garbage-y on purpose or is it part of the "say anything for clicks" and "blue no matter who" agenda?

This website better be the most beautiful thing in the whole world for the amount of press it’s getting tonight. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 11, 2024

It's really hard to tell which.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!