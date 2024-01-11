DeSantis' 'Pale Pastels' Is Sexist Claims NBC Reporter - There's Only One Problem

SICK: Dem Rep. Gwen Moore's Remark About When She Opposes Abortion Debunks Jen...
Gordon K  |  2:45 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

In covering the debates, ace NBC/MSNBC journalist calls out Ron DeSantis' sexist reference to "pale pastels". We've come to expect this level of agenda-driven commentary from the straight-down-the-middle broadcast news organizations.

There's just one problem.

You see, it was an homage to Ronald Reagan's "Bold Colors, No Pale Pastels" speech.

"But that happened before 2009! Nothing exists before then!"

- Gen Z journalism.

Or put another way ...

Thank you Hollaria, you are a national treasure.

And this is the issue, innit? (shamelessly borrowed from the Brits) They call themselves "disinformation" experts and yet, never seem to find it in their own homes.

Like the "Brawndo's got electrolytes" idiots of "Idiocracy", they can't see anything beyond the sex, race and any other "ism" that's out there. 

"It's from a Reagan speech."

"But it's sexism."

Sir, this is NBC we're talking about.

You think these journalists are this garbage-y on purpose or is it part of the "say anything for clicks" and "blue no matter who" agenda?

It's really hard to tell which.

***

Tags: MISINFORMATION MSNBC NBC NEWS

