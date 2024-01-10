Cry School Musical

So this happened. Something so cringe, so un-self-aware, so ... tone-deaf that it could only be done by progressive white women. The All Souls Choir made "lyrics" out of the writings of Ida B. Wells (the Nikole Hannah-Jones one, not the historic figure) and Stacey Abrams and made it into a - well - whatever this is.

I really have no idea how The Babylon Bee can complete with this pic.twitter.com/5OSzp9IREs — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 9, 2024

Our hearts go out to the talented crew at the Babylon Bee. Reality is often more ridiculous that they can even dream of.

This harkens back to the Obama worship that other very white, affluent progressives of Venice, California (because, of course). This was inflicted on their children and us back in 2015.

Content Warning! NSFW - Not Sane For Watching

Are you still with us? Good. Sorry you had to see that. But fear not, dear reader, the good stuff starts here.

Yeah, sorry Joel. You guys are cooked.



That little “valid id” round was pretty spiffy tho, I gotta admit 🤣 — Matt Mead (@whodamoose) January 9, 2024

RIP, Babylon Bee.

Twitter (X) users were struggling for the right way to describe this abomination.

That literally gave me douche-chills 🤣🤣 — Me (@Pazzamamma4) January 9, 2024

"Douche-chills"

This is simultaneously one of the funniest and most offensive things I have ever seen. 😂 — Archimusik (@Archimusik) January 9, 2024

Funny and offensive. Is there even a word for this?

Us too.

Can't help but notice the irony. The director is maskless, while everyone else is masked. — MuteToggle (@MuteToggle) January 9, 2024

The fact they’re all masked is *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/oTgaQFtje0 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 9, 2024

Well, OF COURSE! #Duh

Then there were the actual lyrics.

The whole text is inane and incoherent. Rights do not depend on anything. They are inherent. The criticism would be better "the exercise of our rights depends" but by making it seem like some rights are given to some and not others they completely misunderstand the nature of… — Gerard (@gerardthelawyer) January 9, 2024

Forget it, Gerard, they're rolling.

Could they not have made the lines actually flow at least? Is this ideology just allergic to saying things with even a hint of poetic rhythm? Must everything be so dull? — Elwë Singollo ❄️🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Strangeland_Elf) January 9, 2024

If you don't want to gouge your eyes out, it is even art?

only thing missing is the lone interpretive dancer https://t.co/akdrZvBHkM — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) January 9, 2024

Speaking of "art".

Well, at least there was one fan.

I wonder if Abrams erotica reads as bad as this sounds.

Cripes — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) January 9, 2024

Some things should never be looked into.

***

