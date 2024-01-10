Michelle Obama Reveals What Keeps Her Up at Night
Cry School Musical

Gordon K  |  7:00 AM on January 10, 2024
Meme

So this happened. Something so cringe, so un-self-aware, so ... tone-deaf that it could only be done by progressive white women. The All Souls Choir made "lyrics" out of the writings of Ida B. Wells (the Nikole Hannah-Jones one, not the historic figure) and Stacey Abrams and made it into a - well - whatever this is.

Our hearts go out to the talented crew at the Babylon Bee. Reality is often more ridiculous that they can even dream of.

This harkens back to the Obama worship that other very white, affluent progressives of Venice, California (because, of course). This was inflicted on their children and us back in 2015.

Content Warning! NSFW - Not Sane For Watching

Are you still with us? Good. Sorry you had to see that. But fear not, dear reader, the good stuff starts here.

RIP, Babylon Bee.

Twitter (X) users were struggling for the right way to describe this abomination.

"Douche-chills"

Funny and offensive. Is there even a word for this?

Us too. 

Well, OF COURSE! #Duh

Then there were the actual lyrics.

Forget it, Gerard, they're rolling.

If you don't want to gouge your eyes out, it is even art?

Speaking of "art".

Well, at least there was one fan.

Some things should never be looked into.

***

