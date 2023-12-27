Jesus Was Palestinian, but You'll Never Guess Who Else Was

'Tis the season when all the great atheist, leftist theologians come out of the woodwork to teach us all the Real Truth about Jesus, Christmas and Jews. This year was special because in addition to Jesus being an illegal immigrant Socialist, the pro-Hamas faction has weighed in too. Yep, Jesus and Jolly Saint Nick were Palestinians.
What's great, however, is that this year, we learned a lot of people were Palestinians too.
Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?— Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 27, 2023
Mine is John Lennon. https://t.co/ghQBba6GwF pic.twitter.com/ZNIUwsbBwV
Bet you had no idea!
Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?— Geary (@indiucky) December 27, 2023
Not even a contest....Bill Monroe.... pic.twitter.com/QopwC1sM1c
Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?— mark (@rhapsodyboard) December 27, 2023
Mine is Charles Manson. pic.twitter.com/OoNl1vcw85
Oh boy!
T-Rex was Palestinian. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/Q5dIads2VI— Isis Wise🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Libs4Canada) December 27, 2023
This tracks.
Amir Al-Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/ICLblW5AIR— peace (@prototonix) December 27, 2023
Wait, Paul was in a band before Wings?
Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time? https://t.co/98At4GXxA1 pic.twitter.com/MDSFT7Jxj1— I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) December 27, 2023
Documented fact. So let it be written, so let it be done.
Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 27, 2023
Mine is Tyler. https://t.co/yctDcLQQXA pic.twitter.com/KPeIG4F4m0
Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?— All AmErican Christmas 🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄 (@Flipper628) December 27, 2023
Mine is Sammy Davis Jr. https://t.co/P4gO7PWoqV pic.twitter.com/xW1uL5yXM1
OK, stay with me here. Jews don't exist - they are actually Palestinians, Sammy converted to Judaism, therefore ...
Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?— Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) December 27, 2023
Mine is Woody al Len https://t.co/IJIPA7TjeD pic.twitter.com/nrDs3UI93c
Let's end with a little shameless self-promotion.
***
