Jesus Was Palestinian, but You'll Never Guess Who Else Was

'Tis the season when all the great atheist, leftist theologians come out of the woodwork to teach us all the Real Truth about Jesus, Christmas and Jews. This year was special because in addition to Jesus being an illegal immigrant Socialist, the pro-Hamas faction has weighed in too. Yep, Jesus and Jolly Saint Nick were Palestinians.

Advertisement

What's great, however, is that this year, we learned a lot of people were Palestinians too.

Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?



Mine is John Lennon. https://t.co/ghQBba6GwF pic.twitter.com/ZNIUwsbBwV — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 27, 2023

Bet you had no idea!

Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?



Not even a contest....Bill Monroe.... pic.twitter.com/QopwC1sM1c — Geary (@indiucky) December 27, 2023

Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?



Mine is Charles Manson. pic.twitter.com/OoNl1vcw85 — mark (@rhapsodyboard) December 27, 2023

Oh boy!

This tracks.

Wait, Paul was in a band before Wings?

Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time? https://t.co/98At4GXxA1 pic.twitter.com/MDSFT7Jxj1 — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) December 27, 2023

Documented fact. So let it be written, so let it be done.

Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?



Mine is Tyler. https://t.co/yctDcLQQXA pic.twitter.com/KPeIG4F4m0 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 27, 2023

Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?



Mine is Sammy Davis Jr. https://t.co/P4gO7PWoqV pic.twitter.com/xW1uL5yXM1 — All AmErican Christmas 🇺🇸🎄🇺🇸🎄 (@Flipper628) December 27, 2023

OK, stay with me here. Jews don't exist - they are actually Palestinians, Sammy converted to Judaism, therefore ...

Who is your favorite Palestinian of all time?



Mine is Woody al Len https://t.co/IJIPA7TjeD pic.twitter.com/nrDs3UI93c — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) December 27, 2023

Let's end with a little shameless self-promotion.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!