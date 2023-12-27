Jesus Was Palestinian, but You'll Never Guess Who Else Was

'This Is Terrorism, Not Protesting': Pro-Hamas Mobs Block Roads Near JFK, LAX Airports
Gordon K  |  1:30 PM on December 27, 2023
Twitchy

'Tis the season when all the great atheist, leftist theologians come out of the woodwork to teach us all the Real Truth about Jesus, Christmas and Jews. This year was special because in addition to Jesus being an illegal immigrant Socialist, the pro-Hamas faction has weighed in too. Yep, Jesus and Jolly Saint Nick were Palestinians.

What's great, however, is that this year, we learned a lot of people were Palestinians too.

Bet you had no idea!

Oh boy!

This tracks.

Wait, Paul was in a band before Wings?

Documented fact. So let it be written, so let it be done.

OK, stay with me here. Jews don't exist - they are actually Palestinians, Sammy converted to Judaism, therefore ... 

