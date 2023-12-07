BREAKING: White House Interns Demand Ceasefire - NBC Continues Being A Joke

Dylan Mulvaney Is as Popular at Penn State as Bud Light
Gordon K  |  7:00 AM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Leave it to our favorite "news" network to take a deep dive into the shallow end of the pool. Since nothing is going on with the world and no one of any note has said anything significant, Jonathan Allen currently of NBC "News", goes where where no other journalist dares - to the White House interns.

Not since the Great Water Cooler Revolt of 1972 have we heard what the White House interns think about current events. Well people, we're finally given a window into what the privileged children of wealthy Democrat donors think.

Thank you, Jonathan Allen, currently of NBC "News". This is a very important development.

Oh dear, it's worse than we thought!

We pray they don't create a petition!

On the one hand, they're Democrats so this is par for the course. On the other hand, Democrat leaders don't put up with the crap they encourage when it applies to other people. (see also "Living Wage" and "Paid Internships")

Brave and stunning. Or is it stunning and brave?

There is something special about the entitlement of children of privilege. And we are simply honored to be able to catch a glimpse of tomorrow's most insufferable leaders.

I think that's what we're getting at.

Gee dad, don't you think that's a bit harsh?

Welp, this seems like a great place to leave this.

