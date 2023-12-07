BREAKING: White House Interns Demand Ceasefire - NBC Continues Being A Joke

Leave it to our favorite "news" network to take a deep dive into the shallow end of the pool. Since nothing is going on with the world and no one of any note has said anything significant, Jonathan Allen currently of NBC "News", goes where where no other journalist dares - to the White House interns.

Not since the Great Water Cooler Revolt of 1972 have we heard what the White House interns think about current events. Well people, we're finally given a window into what the privileged children of wealthy Democrat donors think.

EXCLUSIVE: White House interns say Biden has “ignored” the “pleas of the American people” on Israel-Hamas in letter to POTUS & VPOTUS demanding a ceasefire.https://t.co/aO236JRiDN via @NBCNews — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) December 6, 2023

Thank you, Jonathan Allen, currently of NBC "News". This is a very important development.

Oh dear, it's worse than we thought!

Oh no, the President has upset the interns!! — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 6, 2023

We pray they don't create a petition!

Interns *demanding* anything is hilarious. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) December 6, 2023

On the one hand, they're Democrats so this is par for the course. On the other hand, Democrat leaders don't put up with the crap they encourage when it applies to other people. (see also "Living Wage" and "Paid Internships")

This courageous letter was *anonymously* signed by more than 40 White House interns - or so they claim.



Prove it. Sign your real names, otherwise let your DNC donor parents keep paying your DC rent and pipe down. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 6, 2023

Brave and stunning. Or is it stunning and brave?

Imagine being a 20yo college kid given the honor of observing politics & policy in the most powerful building on Earth.



And instead of quietly soaking up their insights like a sponge, declares "Nope, you are ALL wrong, let me educate the President on Middle East diplomacy." https://t.co/8L79bRacRr — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) December 6, 2023

There is something special about the entitlement of children of privilege. And we are simply honored to be able to catch a glimpse of tomorrow's most insufferable leaders.

Interns telling their boss - THE PRESIDENT— what to do is so peak Gen z it feels almost unreal. https://t.co/oltIcUFhLu — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) December 6, 2023

I think that's what we're getting at.

Biden should summarily get rid of every one of these interns. Take away their badges and swag and kick them to the curb. Immediately. If interns want to be courageous and virtue signal like this, they should quit. If they don’t have the guts, teach them about consequences. https://t.co/4ZPmx807cu — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 6, 2023

Gee dad, don't you think that's a bit harsh?

Man, 90’s White House interns were much more proactive in getting the POTUS’s attention. https://t.co/zzutvROjAa — Robert X George (@RobGeorge) December 6, 2023

Welp, this seems like a great place to leave this.

***

