Ron DeSantis Announces His Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced his pick to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate.

BREAKING: DeSantis plans to pick Florida AG Ashley Moody to fill Rubio's Senate seat

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to tap the state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, to replace Sen. Marco Rubio when he leaves his office to become the next U.S. Secretary of State, according to a source briefed on the deliberations. Why it matters: Moody is a DeSantis and Donald Trump loyalist. Her appointment will set off a chain-reaction of office-seeking and Florida political drama heading into 2026.

Moody has been an extremely popular Attorney General and has been a stalwart ally of Ron DeSantis.

RON DESANTIS ON SENATE APPOINTMENT: "[Next Senator Ashley Moody] took on Jack Smith for his politically motivated persecution of Trump. Fought back against the rogue Attorney General of New York. Led the investigation into the second assas*ination attempt in Palm Beach."





A Gator grad

Moody graduated from the University of Florida and is a fifth generation Florida native.

Florida AG seems like a springboard into national politics.

Lots of upward mobility among Florida attorneys general these days.

Indeed! Florida's former AG Pam Bondi is now set to become President Trump's Attorney General.

The primaries for this race as well as Governor should be very interesting to say the least.

Moody was widely expected to run for Florida Governor in 2026 as DeSantis faces term limits and cannot run again. This shakes things up.

DeSantis to pick Florida AG Ashley Moody to fill Rubio's Senate seat



I'm a big fan of this. @AshleyMoodyFL is a friend and one of FL's best.

Florida keeps delivering.

