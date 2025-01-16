Hillary Clinton Says Much Will Be Written About Biden's Great Legacy (NOT in...
Ron DeSantis Announces His Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:05 AM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced his pick to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to tap the state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, to replace Sen. Marco Rubio when he leaves his office to become the next U.S. Secretary of State, according to a source briefed on the deliberations.

Why it matters: Moody is a DeSantis and Donald Trump loyalist. Her appointment will set off a chain-reaction of office-seeking and Florida political drama heading into 2026.

Moody has been an extremely popular Attorney General and has been a stalwart ally of Ron DeSantis.

Moody has a spine of steel!

Moody graduated from the University of Florida and is a fifth generation Florida native.

Indeed! Florida's former AG Pam Bondi is now set to become President Trump's Attorney General.

Moody was widely expected to run for Florida Governor in 2026 as DeSantis faces term limits and cannot run again. This shakes things up.

Congrats to Ashley Moody!

