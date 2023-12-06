British Islamist's Canadian Girlfriend Is Missing!

Y'all remember that pro-Palestine woman, Maree Campbell who acts and talks like she might be the creation of a British Muslim named Kamran Hussain?

Well, those same silly people are playing, Canadian Girlfriend with her.

Yeah. Well seems like she disappeared and not just from Twitter. The totally not-suspect at all pro-Palestine crowd claims she may have totally disappeared!

🚨🚨Dr. Mary Compbell has been missing for 3 days and has not returned to her clinic and home

Israel is responsible for her disappearance,does Elon Musk know that Employee @X helped close her account and prevented her from launching a call for help#Elonmusk #recalculatesDrMary pic.twitter.com/3Z2C5Ds23w — Dr.Zeid Moustapha (@Drzeidmoustapha) December 5, 2023

Israel is responsible for her disappearance,does Elon Musk know that Employee (sic) helped close her account and prevented her from launching a call for help.

Everyone knows if your life is in danger, you don't dial 911 (999 in Britain), you immediately Tweet.

Adding to the "yeah this totally happened" scenario, Israel and Elon Musk are responsible, of course.

DISCLAIMER: If against all odds, Dr. Mary Campbell turns out to be real, we will delete the post and the author will issue a sincere apology.

Let's save her life .And also recalculate it . We demand this from Elon Musk. The hashtag . #Antifreeexpression. — Dr.Zeid Moustapha (@Drzeidmoustapha) December 5, 2023

I think our highly literate doctor meant re-instate, but we also love "recalculate" because, dude, she's a bot!

🚨SOS

Make this go viral🙏 — Dr.Zeid Moustapha (@Drzeidmoustapha) December 5, 2023

You betcha, bigot. We'll do our part.

I too have several missing. I fear the worst. — Gilda Morkert ❤️🫶🙏☮️ 🇾🇪🇵🇸🇮🇷 (@g_morkert) December 5, 2023

Well at least the useful idiots didn't disappoint.

Sorry to hear your fictional, sock-puppet friend that you got caught red-handed using to amplify your own hateful message is now tragically missing. https://t.co/PDp1RiZZNh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 5, 2023

Let's call this Star Trek II - The Response of Spock.

This is absolutely insane! https://t.co/MPOM05aT6z — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) December 5, 2023

The official Twitter Bigots bought it, because of course they did.

Sucks when a sock puppet goes missing, doesn’t it? — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) December 5, 2023

BOL (Be On the Lookout), mismatched sock seeking its long lost partner!

My fabricated friend is also missing in the imaginary country of "Palestine". Please help find him. He was last seen at a used auto dealership. pic.twitter.com/eWEijD6jgf — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) December 5, 2023

Heh!

@elonmusk she’s not Arab she’s a WHITE-BLONDE-LADY!! Someone at X closed her account after she went missing!!!



I pray for her safe return! 🙏 — Lay Lay (@nvrenola) December 5, 2023

We told Lay Lay that "gullible" wasn't in the dictionary. She went to look it up and we haven't heard from her in hours.

Weird how the biggest defender of "Mary" wants her "recalculated" when he just asserted that Israel made her disappear. Very weird.

***

