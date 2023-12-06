Law Professor Laments 'Sex Exceptionalism' for Israel's 'Disproportionate' Response to Ham...
British Islamist's Canadian Girlfriend Is Missing!

Gordon K  |  8:00 AM on December 06, 2023
Twitchy

Y'all remember that pro-Palestine woman, Maree Campbell who acts and talks like she might be the creation of a British Muslim named Kamran Hussain?

Well, those same silly people are playing, Canadian Girlfriend with her.

Yeah. Well seems like she disappeared and not just from Twitter. The totally not-suspect at all pro-Palestine crowd claims she may have totally disappeared!

Israel is responsible for her disappearance,does Elon Musk know that Employee (sic) helped close her account and prevented her from launching a call for help.

Everyone knows if your life is in danger, you don't dial 911 (999 in Britain), you immediately Tweet.

Adding to the "yeah this totally happened" scenario, Israel and Elon Musk are responsible, of course.

DISCLAIMER: If against all odds, Dr. Mary Campbell turns out to be real, we will delete the post and the author will issue a sincere apology.

I think our highly literate doctor meant re-instate, but we also love "recalculate" because, dude, she's a bot!

You betcha, bigot. We'll do our part.

Well at least the useful idiots didn't disappoint.

Let's call this Star Trek II - The Response of Spock.

The official Twitter Bigots bought it, because of course they did.

BOL (Be On the Lookout), mismatched sock seeking its long lost partner!

Heh!

We told Lay Lay that "gullible" wasn't in the dictionary. She went to look it up and we haven't heard from her in hours.

Weird how the biggest defender of "Mary" wants her "recalculated" when he just asserted that Israel made her disappear. Very weird.

***

