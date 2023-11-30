Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden...
Texas Democrat Switches Parties and No One Seems to Notice

Gordon K  |  1:30 PM on November 30, 2023
History Channel / Artist Angie

The news has been pretty heavy around here lately. The Israel/Gaza war, the stabbing in Ireland, the pro-Hamas protests at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and so much more. So we thought we would report something a little lighter. Wait. (puts finger to earpiece) What's that? Well technically... OK.

Folks, we're being told that this news is not lighter. In fact, it can be considered quite heavy.

In Texas, Republicans should have been celebrating the defection of Allison Strauss to the Republican party. Instead,  there was much rejoicing, but it's unclear what Twitter men were actually celebrating.

See what we mean?

Subtle.

Suffice to say some people missed the point due to multiple distractions.

Yes, Brandon, motorboats can be quite loud.

For others, Friday arrived early (IYKYK).

Still don't get it? OK, click here (SWF). We'll wait.

Of course, there was some real news which only the purest of heart and women could see.

Yeah, yeah. Very interesting.

We agree!

***

