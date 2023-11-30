Texas Democrat Switches Parties and No One Seems to Notice

The news has been pretty heavy around here lately. The Israel/Gaza war, the stabbing in Ireland, the pro-Hamas protests at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and so much more. So we thought we would report something a little lighter. Wait. (puts finger to earpiece) What's that? Well technically... OK.

Folks, we're being told that this news is not lighter. In fact, it can be considered quite heavy.

Yes…another party switch! The blonde lady is Allison Strauss, Kenedy co Attorney…welcome to the Republican party. Standing with us is Kleberg co Attorney Kira Talip Sánchez and Justice Brandon Barrera. pic.twitter.com/6pzVA3bXLH — ProjectRedTX (@ProjectRedTX) November 29, 2023

In Texas, Republicans should have been celebrating the defection of Allison Strauss to the Republican party. Instead, there was much rejoicing, but it's unclear what Twitter men were actually celebrating.

Wow wow wow, a party switch from Democrat to Republican! Incredible, unbelievable, amazing, astonishing, astounding, unreal, just huge huge news. Wow. https://t.co/ZA61CXZbr1 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 30, 2023

See what we mean?

This is huge news! I try to keep abreast of all party defections, but this one just popped up out of nowhere. The republicans must busting with pride while the democrats are left looking like boobs!!! https://t.co/sHtHpxDq3m — Pet Lover (@pet_demo) November 30, 2023

Subtle.

Suffice to say some people missed the point due to multiple distractions.

I didn't hear a word you said... https://t.co/YHualucT2l — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) November 30, 2023

Yes, Brandon, motorboats can be quite loud.

For others, Friday arrived early (IYKYK).

Still don't get it? OK, click here (SWF). We'll wait.

Of course, there was some real news which only the purest of heart and women could see.

Rolling through South Texas… Party Switch… Party Switch.



They’re leaving the Democrat Party because the Democrat Party left them. #txlege https://t.co/CCD1qjkRLK — Cat Parks (@CatParksTX) November 29, 2023

Yeah, yeah. Very interesting.

The comments section does not disappoint in the slightest is all I will say https://t.co/DYudv84mhs — Mary Miller Stan #Millerhive (@MillerStanIL) November 30, 2023

We agree!

