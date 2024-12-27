John Stossel's Video on Expensive Gov't Shams & Fails Is a Maddening MUST Watch (Send This to DOGE!)

We've said often that the point of so much government spending isn't necessarily to create or construct anything. The point of the spending is the spending -- get the money out the door and into the hands of whatever cronies are being made happy on any given day.

Here's yet another example of that. In this video John Stossel mentions the charging stations spending vs. actual charging stations that have been installed so far, and that's combined with tens of billions of dollars that was spent to expand broadband access three years ago.

How many more people have been connected so far? The answer, according to Stossel, won't surprise you. And there's a lot more. Watch:

Government authorized $65B to expand broadband.



3 years later, not a SINGLE person has been connected.



Here’s why government fails, again and again, to build things: pic.twitter.com/ztHjyAxjtb — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) December 26, 2024

But the money has been allocated so after that there's certainly no rush.

Government, especially at the federal level, is inefficient because it’s not their money they spend. It’s yours. https://t.co/WEDsJdxaD7 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) December 27, 2024

And if they run out they just print more!

Government now exists to launder money back to Democrats and friends of Democrats. https://t.co/7BhjQSDUNk — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) December 26, 2024

Another reason to keep the government out of healthcare. They can’t do a damn thing right. https://t.co/CMGJwMlQk3 — Z! DebKennedy091 (@LearnUSAhistory) December 26, 2024

P.J. O'Rourke wrote many, many years ago that "if you think health care is expensive now, wait until it's 'free.'" The same applies to everything else the government makes "free."