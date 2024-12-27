Wokal Distance's Thread Explaining How to Thread the H-1B Needle Between MAGA and...
Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY...
EYE-Opening (Not a Good Way): Dan Crenshaw NUKED By Community Notes After Making...
GOP Rep Connects Dots for CNN Host Waiting for 'Biden Crime Family' Proof...
'Aim Higher, Do BETTER'! Nicole Shanahan's Thread on H-1B Visa Debate an EPIC,...
We Ain't Diggin' It: Larry O'Donnell Wants to Honor Biden With a Named...
SHOCKING NEWS: Data Shows the VAST Majority of Unhappy and Mentally Ill People...
No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’
No Regrets: Scott Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on the Final Days of Biden’s...
Unscientific American: Magazine Preaches Feminist and Transgender Approach to ‘Climate Cha...
Shark Tank Host Wants to Sell Trump on Combining America’s and Canada’s Economies
Color-Coded: Chuck Todd Says Dems Warned Identity Politics Would Cost Latino Votes Two...
Light My Fire: Landmark Famously Featured on The Doors ‘Morrison Hotel’ Album Goes...
Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamal...

John Stossel's Video on Expensive Gov't Shams & Fails Is a Maddening MUST Watch (Send This to DOGE!)

Doug P.  |  10:36 AM on December 27, 2024
Twitchy

We've said often that the point of so much government spending isn't necessarily to create or construct anything. The point of the spending is the spending -- get the money out the door and into the hands of whatever cronies are being made happy on any given day. 

Advertisement

Here's yet another example of that. In this video John Stossel mentions the charging stations spending vs. actual charging stations that have been installed so far, and that's combined with tens of billions of dollars that was spent to expand broadband access three years ago. 

How many more people have been connected so far? The answer, according to Stossel, won't surprise you. And there's a lot more. Watch:

But the money has been allocated so after that there's certainly no rush. 

Recommended

Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY Calling the Shots During COVID
Sam J.
Advertisement

And if they run out they just print more!

P.J. O'Rourke wrote many, many years ago that "if you think health care is expensive now, wait until it's 'free.'" The same applies to everything else the government makes "free."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY Calling the Shots During COVID
Sam J.
Wokal Distance's Thread Explaining How to Thread the H-1B Needle Between MAGA and Tech Bros Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
EYE-Opening (Not a Good Way): Dan Crenshaw NUKED By Community Notes After Making Threats in Heated Debate
Sam J.
GOP Rep Connects Dots for CNN Host Waiting for 'Biden Crime Family' Proof (Cut to Commercial!)
Doug P.
'Aim Higher, Do BETTER'! Nicole Shanahan's Thread on H-1B Visa Debate an EPIC, Kick-Butt, MUST-READ
Sam J.
No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Talk About DAMNING! TODAY'S New York Post Cover Gives Away Who Was REALLY Calling the Shots During COVID Sam J.
Advertisement