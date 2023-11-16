Pro-Palestinian Account Fudges AI Image

Journalist Says the DNC Building Wasn't 'Completely' Surrounded by Protesters
Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on November 16, 2023
Twitchy

We have reported before that this Intifada has, unlike previous ones, had the advantage of AI to help in their heartstring-pulling propaganda. Remember the six-fingered child?

Well it gets better. We live in the absurdest of absurdist times so we happy greet Palestine Culture to the game. When you were a kid, did you ever do the "find all the things wrong with this picture"? Thanks to sophisticated software in the hands of inept people, we are treated to this gem.

The Tweet was deleted, but we half expected it, so we saved it for your enjoyment!

Don't scroll yet! Take it all in! How many goofs did you find?

Great! Now let's see how you did!

Did you get the Three Armed Mutant? Too easy.

"While my guitar gently creeeeeeeps!"

‘Very Important Thread’: Adam Coleman Talks Leftism and Loneliness
Amy Curtis
How about Amphibian Boy?

We don't want to know what you have to type into an AI image generator to get these results.

Resembles Nazi cartoons of the 1930s depicting Jews. I'm sure that's not the desired outcome.

***

Tags: PALESTINE PROPAGANDA

