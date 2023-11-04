WATCH: Bill Maher to Young People: ‘You’re the Ones With the Tiki Torches...
Hamas' Artificial Intelligence Warfare Requires Some Intelligence

Gordon K  |  12:30 AM on November 04, 2023
Twitchy

Gad Saad discovers pro-Palestinian accounts are using AI to generate tragic images. Problem for them is they are using the free-version, which still can't render hands correctly. Drawing hands is a challenge that even human artists struggle with. So it seems logical that computers would have the same problem.

Gad has a good take on what's really happening.


Yes, of course. It's the Zionist (cue dramatic music) that makes Hamas create bad AI to make the Zionists look bad. Trust me, it makes sense of your bio reads ":Capitalism is Killing the Planet: EcoSocialist, Imperfect Ally, pinko commie, Reagan Era Red Diaper Baby, Artist, Activist he/him".

People, be careful of all the information coming out of the Middle East, but also feel free to have a good laugh when the situation warrants it.

