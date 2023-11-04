Hamas' Artificial Intelligence Warfare Requires Some Intelligence

Gad Saad discovers pro-Palestinian accounts are using AI to generate tragic images. Problem for them is they are using the free-version, which still can't render hands correctly. Drawing hands is a challenge that even human artists struggle with. So it seems logical that computers would have the same problem.

Gad has a good take on what's really happening.

The Zionists are so evil that they are putting “Yahood Juice” in the water causing children to grow six fingers on each of their hands. pic.twitter.com/oCE41Rz1hn — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 4, 2023

Yeah, AI generated images still have a ways to go. It can’t figure out hands quite yet lol. pic.twitter.com/SawYQ6eFPO — Liberty Belle, the 355 🇺🇸🔔 (@LBelle355) November 4, 2023

The AI also couldn't figure out how to make the flag on the kid's shirt. https://t.co/2m3pUw93Nh — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) November 4, 2023





With the hundreds of millions of dollars of aid they receive annually, you'd think they could spend $120 on Midjourney's most expensive monthly plan — Isaac (@isaac_s) November 4, 2023

I'm a software engineer. I could use an extra finger on each hand to type faster. Where do I get this Yahood Juice? — Jason Rosensweig 🇺🇸 (@jasonrosensweig) November 4, 2023

Zionist False Flagging AI Propaganda dumbs images down to be differentiated from horrific real images published on socials without AI finger anomalies. Images of Israeli settler colonialist violence don’t need prompts but Israeli marketing does. The whole world is watching https://t.co/1CESt8L802 — 🔥SON OF A .... FEMINIST🔥 (@SonOfAFeminist) November 4, 2023

Yes, of course. It's the Zionist (cue dramatic music) that makes Hamas create bad AI to make the Zionists look bad. Trust me, it makes sense of your bio reads ":Capitalism is Killing the Planet: EcoSocialist, Imperfect Ally, pinko commie, Reagan Era Red Diaper Baby, Artist, Activist he/him".

People, be careful of all the information coming out of the Middle East, but also feel free to have a good laugh when the situation warrants it.