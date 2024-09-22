What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip...
BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to...
Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business Tim Walz: 'In Soviet America, Politics Are Into YOU!'
Fox News: Harris Has Yet to Do Formal Press Conference Since Emerging As...
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal,...
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite...
This May Be Kamala's Most Blatant, BS-Filled Lie EVER (That She's Told Eleventy...
'B**ch PLEASE': Lefty Influencer HUMILIATES Herself Making THIS Claim About Trump and the...
Mike Lee DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign in POWERFUL Thread About What Just ONE...
EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious...
Janet Jackson Gets WAAAAY Too Honest About Kamala Harris LYING About Her Race...
REALLY? LOL! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Oprah Interview Was Even WORSE Than...
Kamala Harris Leads of Chant of 'Amber Nicole Thurman' in Georgia
Survey: Fewer Than 4 Percent of Journalists Are Republicans as of 2022

You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Left hates Clarence Thomas. We get it. They need to get a hobby, though, because they're very bad at it.

We guess Clarence Thomas recently bought a new RV and one Lefty is really mad about it.

Advertisement

He's referring to Amber Nicole Thurman, the Georgia woman who died from complications from a chemical abortion -- the ones Kamala Harris supports -- and not, as the Left has lied about.

Luckily, X wasted zero time showing this guy what an absolute clown he is.

It really is.

Hope Thomas enjoys it.

Read the facts.

The Left really has a think for aborting black and brown babies.

Recommended

NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It really is. 

It really is.

Which is why Kamala voters swallow it without question.

Weird how James doesn't care about those women.

LOL. So do we.

Hahahahahahaha!

They'll never admit it.

Advertisement

They really don't.

And that's why Thurman died.

You know the lie is bad when media outlets are admitting Thurman died from the abortion and not Georgia law.

Tags: ABORTION CLARENCE THOMAS ROE ROE V. WADE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to Be Fired
Amy Curtis
What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip Al Harris Dinner Since 1984
Amy Curtis
REALLY? LOL! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Oprah Interview Was Even WORSE Than We Thought (Watch)
Sam J.
EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)
Sam J.
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal, Kick-Butt Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement