You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY Instead

The Left hates Clarence Thomas. We get it. They need to get a hobby, though, because they're very bad at it.

We guess Clarence Thomas recently bought a new RV and one Lefty is really mad about it.

Women are dying and leaving kids behind because Roe V Wade was reversed, but hey Clarence Thomas has a new RV. pic.twitter.com/yq3rsSt5dU — James Tate (@JamesTate121) September 20, 2024

He's referring to Amber Nicole Thurman, the Georgia woman who died from complications from a chemical abortion -- the ones Kamala Harris supports -- and not, as the Left has lied about.

Luckily, X wasted zero time showing this guy what an absolute clown he is.

That’s a badass RV. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) September 20, 2024

It really is.

Hope Thomas enjoys it.

Read the facts.

Women are not dying because Roe V Wade was overturned.



Y’all mad that less women are KILLING because of it tho.



Imagine CHAMPIONING Black babies being killed.



Weirdos.



Anyway tho…



Anyone who wants to build and defend our communities, with basic firearms training, civics… — MajToure999 (@MajToure999) September 21, 2024

The Left really has a think for aborting black and brown babies.

You gotta admit, that’s a pretty nice RV. — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) September 21, 2024

It really is.

I think it's interesting that you cannot make a case without lying. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 21, 2024

It really is.

No one is dying but keep it up only low Iq idiots believe this propaganda — FiReBeE🔥🐝 (@FireBee2111) September 20, 2024

Which is why Kamala voters swallow it without question.

Women are being raped and killed by the ILLEGALS that Kamala Harris has let walk in or flew into the Country but hey….she was raised in a middle class family. 🤡 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) September 20, 2024

Weird how James doesn't care about those women.

I hope he named it RV Wade https://t.co/PLJifCA1Cv — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) September 21, 2024

LOL. So do we.

You may not like it, but this is what male peak performance looks like. https://t.co/IFf0k3b6i0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2024

Hahahahahahaha!

They’re dying because your holy sacrament of child murder is a lot more dangerous than you admit. https://t.co/T2a1CXtL2m — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) September 22, 2024

They'll never admit it.

Women are not dying from Roe v Wade being overturned, but it’s pretty funny when pro-aborts pretend to care about human life https://t.co/9PYTW0lf1i — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 21, 2024

They really don't.

Worth remembering that the pro-choice movement and Roe v. Wade began with lies about back alley abortions and it is now ending with lies about women dying from pro-life laws when really the women are dying from mifepristone. https://t.co/XrKyNt8kml https://t.co/fyocTdVf93 pic.twitter.com/SXHlJz4qeu — Matt Mehan (@MTMehan) September 22, 2024

And that's why Thurman died.

Stop lying! Even the liberal AJC admits she died from a botched abortion…. https://t.co/0Tqe0VmTqw pic.twitter.com/FretCQ3qRo — Populist PCO (@Populist_PCO) September 20, 2024

You know the lie is bad when media outlets are admitting Thurman died from the abortion and not Georgia law.