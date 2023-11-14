Breaking: Nikki Haley Just Lost The Very Online Vote

Today, Presidential candidate Nikki Haley announced that she doesn't really want to be president.

"Every person on social media should be verified by their name."

Whelp, there goes the Twitter (X) vote.

NEW - Nikki Haley: "Every person on social media should be verified by their name" because of "national security." pic.twitter.com/bPTkYGKNin — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 14, 2023

There's a lot of good intentions is what Gov. Haley is proposing, especially the part of seeing the algorithms. But there's some problems with this in practice.

NEW: Nikki Haley asserts that allowing people to post on social media anonymously is a "national security threat". She promises that as president, she will force "every person on social media" to be "verified by their name."



I am no lawyer but isn't this blatantly… pic.twitter.com/MD7CcBZL5r — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 14, 2023

Right off the bat, there's like this whole First Amendment thingee.

This has to be one of the worst ideas espoused. This is the type of stuff that sounds good to believe you're bringing "accountability" but all you're doing is bringing the heavy hand of government into private life. The ability to be anonymous shouldn't be discarded because Iran. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) November 14, 2023

Think about the policy you're endorsing in the hands of your political opponents. If one is a Republican, that's pretty easy. We've been treated to and endless caravan of so-called "misinformation" experts. Whether Brian "Second Helpings, Please" Stelter, Nina "The Singing Fascist" Jankowitz or the countless buffoons in between, misinformation is wielded as a weapon.

Do we really want a country like Britain where the FBI or police come to your door because your Tweet was deemed hateful? Look, we all hate @John392005 dropping his dreck into our timeline. He might be a bot, an operative or even a disturbed kid lashing out, but our little JohnnyBunchanumbers is the price we pay to speak anonymously.

Anyway, let's get to the fun stuff - the glorious mockery and snark.

Is Nikki Haley aware that the Federalist Papers were written by founding fathers using pseudonyms?



Nikki Haley may be one of the most war-mongering and authoritarian candidates for president in some time. She's completely unhinged. This is blatantly unconstitutional. https://t.co/irQwxsSTrI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 14, 2023

Say what you will about Glenn Greenwald, but you must admire his principled consistency.

I for one agree, but I’d go a step further: everyone on social media should have to use their real name and, more importantly, use their personal Coat of Arms as their pfp to let everyone know their Dynastic Pedigree at a glance



If I can do it so can you https://t.co/OmmGmAajav — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 14, 2023

(eyeroll.gif) Does someone have a Frog of Shame for this guy?

Yikes. Gigantic yikes. Like, ALL the yikes you have.



And then add some more yikes to that. https://t.co/a3hs9F0bWs — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 14, 2023

Yikes!

🚨 Breaking 🚨



Nikki Haley says James Madison, John Jay, Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Paine are national security threat. https://t.co/El1Q377riR — Josh Power 🇺🇸 (@JoshPower80) November 14, 2023

Boom!

I agree. Anonymous accounts have turned this place into a hellhole. https://t.co/aZKW8fxaQL — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 14, 2023

Does he know he's not actually a fuzzy chimp?

We need to make it easier for the government to punish people who say things we don't like. https://t.co/vA2OyzWa1C — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 14, 2023

We told you this would be funny. We heard George Orwell loved a good "dad" joke.

100% unconstitutional.



Welp, if she had any chance for support from me, it's gone now. https://t.co/IznId2DvZE — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 14, 2023

We kinda feel the same way. It's a real shame to be honest.

Me finding out I'm a national security threat. https://t.co/wokzELxqsN pic.twitter.com/QW9xoi8qFE — The Beach From Florida (@BeachFrmFL) November 14, 2023

Heh! Might as well end on a chuckle.

***

