Vice: Hey Look, a Neo-Nazi Squirrel

Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on November 01, 2023
Twitchy

At Twitchy, we've seen all kinds of bad takes. For example, bad takes for engagement, bad takes for the ideologically brainwashed and bad takes because the the Tweeter is a straight up a-hole.

It seems we hit the trifecta here.

Essentially, this article seeks to whitewash the blatantly violent and anti-Semitic "pro-Palestine" movement AND simultaneously blame it on "neo-Nazis". We know the horseshoe theory - that the extreme left meets the extreme right in their deadly and misanthropic agendas. But it takes a true believer to say that what they do is good and if there's anything bad it's some other guy's thing.

What Ms. Owens get's 100% wrong is that there is ideological kinship. But since she writes for Vice, we can cut her some slack for having no clue.

Speaking of Vice.

When you don't have ideological blinders on, you can see clearly how deluded these folks are. Let's check in with the smart people.

'Did She Tip You Enough?' Investigative Reporter Suddenly VERY Interested in Shaming Amy Schumer
Chad Felix Greene
You need an advanced degree in Critical Theory and $400K of educational debt to be this blind.

Anemic dudes with pony tails and their progressive womxn handlers, that's who.

Two Red Buttons meme: Embrace your bigotry or Punch Nazis? (cue guy with sweaty forehead)

Unpossible! They have the Black Lives Matter bumper sticker!

Honestly, the level of fart-sniffing required to think you're on the Right Side of History™ while standing with a fanatical, violent and amoral movement is mind blowing.

No, not just a smoothbrain - a delusional smoothbrain who fancies zherself an intellectual.

In summary, yes. This.

Yes, but they said "intersectionality" which somehow makes them better than the average right-wing bigot. Well actually it does. right-wing bigots live a life of anonymity. Their bigots get teaching gigs at the universities because they know big words like "intersectionality", "hierarchy" and the new hotness, "decolonize".

Not following? Don't worry about it. They don't understand it either.

There are lots of great takes on Ms. Owen's horrible take, but this one sums it up the best. So lets leave it here. Oh one more thing. Don't click on the Vice article. They don't deserve the revenue from your rage or mockery.

***

