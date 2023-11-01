Vice: Hey Look, a Neo-Nazi Squirrel

At Twitchy, we've seen all kinds of bad takes. For example, bad takes for engagement, bad takes for the ideologically brainwashed and bad takes because the the Tweeter is a straight up a-hole.

It seems we hit the trifecta here.

How neo-Nazis in the US are trying to hijack & subvert the messaging of the pro-Palestine movement, and use it as a vehicle to push anti-jewish conspiracies and tropes into the mainstream:



Story here:https://t.co/UfReG0YtYD — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 1, 2023

Essentially, this article seeks to whitewash the blatantly violent and anti-Semitic "pro-Palestine" movement AND simultaneously blame it on "neo-Nazis". We know the horseshoe theory - that the extreme left meets the extreme right in their deadly and misanthropic agendas. But it takes a true believer to say that what they do is good and if there's anything bad it's some other guy's thing.

This isn't an indication of ideological kinship between the pro-Palestine movement & fringe extremists, but rather that the latter are opportunists who seek to exploit the pain of this moment to launder their ideas into the mainstream https://t.co/UfReG0YtYD — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 1, 2023

What Ms. Owens get's 100% wrong is that there is ideological kinship. But since she writes for Vice, we can cut her some slack for having no clue.

Speaking of Vice.

When you don't have ideological blinders on, you can see clearly how deluded these folks are. Let's check in with the smart people.

You need an advanced degree in Critical Theory and $400K of educational debt to be this blind.

Those tricky white Nazis creating songs about killing every Jew from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea and teaching their children to watch out for a Jew hiding behind every tree and rock.

Just who exactly is your audience who believes this horsesh*t? — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) November 1, 2023

Anemic dudes with pony tails and their progressive womxn handlers, that's who.

You know, we’ve seen all the videos from college campuses and the cities.

Neo-Nazism is predominantly a cancer of the left.

So…. Still cool to punch a Nazi, or no? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 1, 2023

Two Red Buttons meme: Embrace your bigotry or Punch Nazis? (cue guy with sweaty forehead)

Maybe just realize you’re one of the baddies… — Charles Ulysses Farley (@pirkster_jax) November 1, 2023

Unpossible! They have the Black Lives Matter bumper sticker!

Does it really need to hijack the pro-Palestine movement for it to be anti-Jewish though pic.twitter.com/1e0YjkFNk8 — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) November 1, 2023

The Pro-"Palestinian" movement is the neo-Nazi movement.



Again, I am literally laughing out loud at this stuff. Absolutely stunning. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 1, 2023

Honestly, the level of fart-sniffing required to think you're on the Right Side of History™ while standing with a fanatical, violent and amoral movement is mind blowing.

"Eichmann is trying to hijack Goebbel's message."

-- things a smoothbrain would tweet. — 🚁nO 🍌oNe iS 🍌aBoVe 🍌tEh lAw🚁 (@realEmperorPal1) November 1, 2023

No, not just a smoothbrain - a delusional smoothbrain who fancies zherself an intellectual.

If you're bringing Jew hatred to a "death to Jews" rally, it's hard to call that hijacking. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 1, 2023

In summary, yes. This.

It's the literal meme of our antisemtic intersectionality is good while their Nazi antisemitism is bad. https://t.co/66iTwEKxA3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2023

Yes, but they said "intersectionality" which somehow makes them better than the average right-wing bigot. Well actually it does. right-wing bigots live a life of anonymity. Their bigots get teaching gigs at the universities because they know big words like "intersectionality", "hierarchy" and the new hotness, "decolonize".

How bad Jew haters are using the good Jew haters to spread their bad Jew hate as opposed to our good Jew hate. https://t.co/qOqxjg8RdG — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 1, 2023

Not following? Don't worry about it. They don't understand it either.

Can't stress enough that these people convinced themselves that the people on their side saying antisemitic shit were somehow morally superior to the antisemites on the other side. https://t.co/zkgO4x3HaB — Sunny-o'-Lantern (@sunnyright) November 1, 2023

There are lots of great takes on Ms. Owen's horrible take, but this one sums it up the best. So lets leave it here. Oh one more thing. Don't click on the Vice article. They don't deserve the revenue from your rage or mockery.

***

