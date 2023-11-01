Rob Reiner Supports War Until He Doesn't

Before we begin, let's state that we don't believe that Rob Reiner is a real person on Twitter. The Tweets are pure fortune-cookie empty declarations. There's no interaction and even AI could generate smarter Tweets. Then there's his monomaniacal focus on Trump. On the day his legendary father, Carl Reiner, passed, he Tweeted twice. We believe that it's possible Reiner may have died in 2017 and has been replaced with a Soros/Obama Tweet bot.

Our latest Reiner post shows that if Rob had a mind of his own, it's completely in sync with the current liberal talking points, as our friend Schadenfreudelish points out:

What a difference a country makes. pic.twitter.com/9ce9iSibMS — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 31, 2023

War is not the answer. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 30, 2023

Yes, it's real. And it's pathetic.

Ukraine is fighting for their sovereignty on the frontline of Worldwide Democracy. If you do not support them, you are supporting ruthless tyrannical Totalitarianism. It’s that simple. It’s that clear. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 21, 2022

Remember when "either you're for us or you're against us" was the calling card of Bushitler McFascist?

Brilliant, Aggie.



Gosh, it's almost like they don't have any principles other than "the current thing."



("The current thing" about Israel, sadly, being that the left hates Jews.) — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 31, 2023

We just said this.

'What a difference the CIA makes.'



FTFY



Rob Reiner hasn't had his own political thought in decades. — Roy Dodd (@EverywhereRoyIs) October 31, 2023

Reiner puts the "ass" in asset. He had a bunch of shady lefty characters in his so-called "Committee to Investigate Russia".

That guys principles have more asterisks than a censored Tarantino script. https://t.co/Mi9mZB07c8 — 𝕯ug (@DugShrugged) October 31, 2023

Principles? Now that's comedy worthy of the director of "Spinal Tap" (it kills us that Reiner was actually a talented director once).

Biden supporter is anti war HAHAHAHAHAH



we had a peaceful 4 years and your fat ass couldn’t stand it. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 30, 2023

We all know this, but Roseanne has the microphone to really say it - and we thank her. BTW, he's still obsessively on the Trump Derangement Diet - at least three meals per day.

You would think as a fellow Jew you would care about the plight of Israel! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) October 30, 2023

Narrator: the clown in bed with the CIA is also a soft-headed "let's just sing 'Imagine'" progressive.

You support the neocon party of war. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 30, 2023

In short, yes. As long as the military-industry complex has mandatory CRT training, they're good with it.

