Brilliant Thread Dissects the New York Times' Antisemitism on the Hostage Posters Controve...
UPDATE: Cornell Student Arrested for Posting Violent Threats Towards Jewish Classmates
WATCH: Ordinary New Yorkers, Police Clash With Hamass Sympathizer Tearing Down Posters
GOP Stripping Money the IRS Was Going to Use to Build Its Own...
Lefty Journalists Fear Israeli Kidnap Posters Are Really Intended to Entrap Helpless Pales...
London Police 'Acknowledge Concerns' About Cops Pulling Down Posters of Missing Israelis
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected...
Secretary Blinken's Son Dresses As Zelenskyy For White House Halloween Party And We...
Sen. Hawley Pins Down Mayorkas on INSANE Reason DHS Agents Have Been 'Pulled...
'Journalist' Assures Us Shandi Louk Was Not Beheaded and Was Kind of Asking...
For Some Reason the Carter Center Has Decided to Give Their Opinion on...
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ......
Gretchen Carlson Says 'Ordinary People' Didn't Have AR-15s Before 2004
NBC News: Conservative Groups in Virginia Trying to Flip the State Senate

Rob Reiner Supports War Until He Doesn't

Gordon K  |  9:00 AM on November 01, 2023

Before we begin, let's state that we don't believe that Rob Reiner is a real person on Twitter. The Tweets are pure fortune-cookie empty declarations. There's no interaction and even AI could generate smarter Tweets. Then there's his monomaniacal focus on Trump. On the day his legendary father, Carl Reiner, passed, he Tweeted twice. We believe that it's possible Reiner may have died in 2017 and has been replaced with a Soros/Obama Tweet bot.

Advertisement

Our latest Reiner post shows that if Rob had a mind of his own, it's completely in sync with the current liberal talking points, as our friend Schadenfreudelish points out:

Yes, it's real. And it's pathetic.

Remember when "either you're for us or you're against us" was the calling card of Bushitler McFascist?

We just said this.

Reiner puts the "ass" in asset. He had a bunch of shady lefty characters in his so-called "Committee to Investigate Russia".

Principles? Now that's comedy worthy of the director of "Spinal Tap" (it kills us that Reiner was actually a talented director once).

Recommended

Brilliant Thread Dissects the New York Times' Antisemitism on the Hostage Posters Controversy
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We all know this, but Roseanne has the microphone to really say it - and we thank her. BTW, he's still obsessively on the Trump Derangement Diet - at least three meals per day.

Narrator: the clown in bed with the CIA is also a soft-headed "let's just sing 'Imagine'" progressive.

In short, yes. As long as the military-industry complex has mandatory CRT training, they're good with it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT ROB REINER UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brilliant Thread Dissects the New York Times' Antisemitism on the Hostage Posters Controversy
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Ordinary New Yorkers, Police Clash With Hamass Sympathizer Tearing Down Posters
Aaron Walker
UPDATE: Cornell Student Arrested for Posting Violent Threats Towards Jewish Classmates
Laura W.
WATCH: ‘Somehow [Jews] Have It Coming to Them:’ Leftist Antisemitism called out ... on MSNBC?!
Aaron Walker
'Journalist' Assures Us Shandi Louk Was Not Beheaded and Was Kind of Asking for It
Brett T.
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected Fact Checks
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brilliant Thread Dissects the New York Times' Antisemitism on the Hostage Posters Controversy Aaron Walker
Advertisement