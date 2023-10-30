Gina Carano Bullseyes Kathleen Kennedy in Her T-16

Actually, it's Wamp Rats and we're certainly not calling Kathleen Kennedy one of those - they're not much bigger than two meters.

But in geek circles, Kennedy is known as the Destroyer of Star Wars and all things Lucas. Wielding an agenda that puts diverse female empowerment over antiquated notions of "good storytelling", "quality writing" and "not intentionally alienating your paying customers." She's front and center lately due to the hilarious South Park episode which points to and laughs at the heartbreaking destruction of not only Star Wars, but Indiana Jones and Marvel as well.

Gina Carano, you may remember her as the woman who was fired from Disney for expressing a political opinion that wasn't in line with the constant flow of political opinions from Disney, gets the last laugh in a long, satisfying series of last laughs.

This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and… https://t.co/CMgASHQBgz — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 28, 2023

Gina Carano getting some public revenge for the idiotic leadership at Disney who fired her for no reason. https://t.co/da267KnOj1 — El Jefe de Colorado Tweets (@jefe_tweets) October 29, 2023

If @Disney as a corporation has any intelligence left, they'll finally read the room and be rid of her. https://t.co/TU5EY4qNoq — Some Dork Named Wil (@Atarian_X) October 29, 2023

There are literally hundred$ of million$ of reason$ why Kennedy should have been shown the door. Some say there must be some incriminating photos. (Vague implication of a source for innuendo brought to you courtesy of the Washington Post)

They shouldn’t have let you go Gina pic.twitter.com/GDRET8ay4b — NoobistColony (@N00BistColony) October 28, 2023

Disney: we need a strong female lead for this role. A woman who speaks her mind and can kick ass.



Gina Carano: I am exactly this woman.



Disney: oh my god not like that! — J H (@Im_goodthanks) October 28, 2023

Right. In Disneyverse, strong women only mouth boilerplate feminist platitudes.

The Panderstone turned on them. — Name & Shame (@HighAndMyT) October 28, 2023

Parker and Stone might be at that Chappelle level where they can’t be cancelled.



This episode was perfect. — Bryce Prescott (@dbryceprescott) October 29, 2023

Many noted that South Park is beyond cancelation now. So the intimidation outlined by Carano is unlikely to affect Parker and Stone. We wonder if even Scientology could take out South Park.

Scientology couldn't take out Matt and Trey. Good luck to KK. — Your Facebook Uncle is smarter than the experts (@rmdomeni) October 28, 2023

