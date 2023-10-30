Gina Carano Bullseyes Kathleen Kennedy in Her T-16

VP Kamala Harris Asks That We Not Conflate Hamas With the Palestinian People
Gordon K  |  8:00 PM on October 30, 2023
Lucasfilm

Actually, it's Wamp Rats and we're certainly not calling Kathleen Kennedy one of those - they're not much bigger than two meters.

But in geek circles, Kennedy is known as the Destroyer of Star Wars and all things Lucas. Wielding an agenda that puts diverse female empowerment over antiquated notions of "good storytelling", "quality writing" and "not intentionally alienating your paying customers." She's front and center lately due to the hilarious South Park episode which points to and laughs at the heartbreaking destruction of not only Star Wars, but Indiana Jones and Marvel as well.

Gina Carano, you may remember her as the woman who was fired from Disney for expressing a political opinion that wasn't in line with the constant flow of political opinions from Disney, gets the last laugh in a long, satisfying series of last laughs.

This Tweet brought all the best geek culture fans to the yard.

Nerdrotic is a riot and you should follow him.

Quick recap:

There are literally hundred$ of million$ of reason$ why Kennedy should have been shown the door. Some say there must be some incriminating photos. (Vague implication of a source for innuendo brought to you courtesy of the Washington Post)

As we were saying.

Right. In Disneyverse, strong women only mouth boilerplate feminist platitudes.

Heh!

Many noted that South Park is beyond cancelation now. So the intimidation outlined by Carano is unlikely to affect Parker and Stone. We wonder if even Scientology could take out South Park.

Guess not.

And that's a wrap.

***

