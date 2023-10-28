Flashback: The Hot Takes About Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Incident

WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'
Gordon K  |  10:30 AM on October 28, 2023
Twitchy

Now that the full video has been released and we can all see exactly what Rep. Jamaal Bowman did, let's take a trip down memory lane to early October when the spinners and sycophants rushed to his defense. In Internet time, it was an eternity ago but in real life, it was four weeks.

Yes. This is known.

Maybe for the same reason you're obsessed with Rep. George Santos?

An AOC hot-take? Shocking, we know. We kind of wish she said he thought it was a garbage disposal switch.

See, it was rAcIsM!

FuzzyChimp
This one is the whole kitchen sink. It was a different building, he's new to Congress and besides, MAGAREPUBLICANSGEORGESANTOS!

Fan of The View, 'nuf said.

***

