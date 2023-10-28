Flashback: The Hot Takes About Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Incident

Now that the full video has been released and we can all see exactly what Rep. Jamaal Bowman did, let's take a trip down memory lane to early October when the spinners and sycophants rushed to his defense. In Internet time, it was an eternity ago but in real life, it was four weeks.

Advertisement

The media want you to believe Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm by accident.



If a conservative representative pulled a stunt like this, the media would never let them get away with it.pic.twitter.com/rdfhHRPb9x — Media Research Center (@theMRC) October 3, 2023

Yes. This is known.

He keeps on mocking Jamaal Bowman for accidentally pulling a fire alarm. Why is he so obsessed? #LGBTQ https://t.co/qnZduPYGri — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) October 4, 2023

Maybe for the same reason you're obsessed with Rep. George Santos?

AOC defends Jamaal Bowman pulling fire alarm in ‘moment of panic,’ blasts GOP for 'protecting' George Santos https://t.co/mIaOsa9LDB #FoxNews Just shut the F**k up you half-wit! — Vernon (@Vernon5663) October 8, 2023

An AOC hot-take? Shocking, we know. We kind of wish she said he thought it was a garbage disposal switch.

'The View' hosts brazenly defend Jamaal Bowman after fire alarm incident: 'He panicked' https://t.co/2P0vxsqe9t #FoxNews Your as much a liar as Bowman and were tired of the stupid argument Blacks never seem smart enough to operate in the real world. — Vernon (@Vernon5663) October 8, 2023

See, it was rAcIsM!

Balderdash @tedcruz. This incident occurred in the Cannon Building. The alarm switch was next to the emergency exit doors with signs that say "Push until the alarm sounds." Rep. Jamaal Bowman is a freshman and new to the Capitol buildings. He explains in his statement that… pic.twitter.com/4nR9ytm6PH — E-Diplomacy✦government | politics (@ShirlAAdams) October 3, 2023

This one is the whole kitchen sink. It was a different building, he's new to Congress and besides, MAGAREPUBLICANSGEORGESANTOS!

@Alyssafarah @TheView @ananavarro @sarahaines @sunny

Since you all found it so impossible that Jamaal Bowman was confused without even discussing the signs that were on the door and now video that he tried to get out the door first I hope you read this and reevaluate tomorrow. https://t.co/DEJuBMJJB0 — Gail Westover, Esq. (@WestoverGail) October 2, 2023

Fan of The View, 'nuf said.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



