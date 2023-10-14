NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks up for Israel and hits all the right notes

Extremely rare and totally beautiful. Eric Adams makes a full-throated defense of Israel and the Jewish community of NYC without the careful 'both sides' we've come to expect from Democratic politicians.

ראש עיריית ניו יורק אריק אדמס בנאום חריג מאוד, עוצמתי, תומך ישראל ומרגש עד דמעות 🇮🇱🇺🇸



קחו כמה דקות



תודה @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/V8QLxxssUu — דג הכסף (@NBhgdrh) October 13, 2023

The Hebrew translated:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a very unusual, powerful speech, supportive of Israel and moved to tears Take a few minutes.

I never thought I'd say retweeting Eric Adams positively, but stop what you are doing and watch this speech.



This is the way.



People are waking up. https://t.co/NBRFrISTMV — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@woodyspigroasts) October 13, 2023

Same, Piggy. Same.

Really astoundingly beautiful and inspirational speech by the Mayor of NYC. I may not agree with his politics, but am moved by his soul. I think you should watch it.

(HT my friend @PalleyKara ) https://t.co/yqQxM7UQwb — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) October 13, 2023

In the interest of the fair and balanced content, some people thought the music was a little annoying.

The dramatic music was super annoying and unnecessary.



But it was a good speech, I'm glad Mayor Photo-Op said the right things.



He's a useless mayor that does nothing but talk, but at least he has the right sentiment. — Dan 🇮🇱🗡✡️🫒*Fighting Woke Supremacy since 2016* (@LiveFreeOrDan1) October 14, 2023

UPDATE: Earlier, we reported that some found the music "a little annoying". The actual quote was "super annoying". We apologize for any inconvenience. Oh and Am Yisrael Chai.



