NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks up for Israel and hits all the right notes

Gordon K  |  11:00 AM on October 14, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Extremely rare and totally beautiful. Eric Adams makes a full-throated defense of Israel and the Jewish community of NYC without the careful 'both sides' we've come to expect from Democratic politicians.

The Hebrew translated:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a very unusual, powerful speech, supportive of Israel and moved to tears  Take a few minutes.

Same, Piggy. Same.

In the interest of the fair and balanced content, some people thought the music was a little annoying.

UPDATE: Earlier, we reported that some found the music "a little annoying". The actual quote was "super annoying". We apologize for any inconvenience. Oh and Am Yisrael Chai.


