NBC journalist flubs up journalism so badly while attacking X's Community Notes

NBC News' online presence is what happens when a lefty website like The Daily Beast crashes into a dumpster full of CRT material that was used by BLM/Antifa protesters as a urinal. Honestly, have you seen a take from NBC News that isn't squarely in the so-called 'anti-racist' or pro child transitioning camp?

Add to that the 'disinformation' crew that publicly goes after Andy Ngo and Chaya Raichik (Libs of TikTok) and any other alternative news that goes against their grip on the Narrative, and you see how garbage-y NBC has become.

Brett T. dons his overalls and sifts through the NBC trash.

It's a great instance of how Community Notes is open to partisan manipulation.



What you call a "correction" is just a link to a blog post. And I never wrote there was a "backroom" or an employee approving notes.



You were a journalist once right? Did you read the piece? — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) October 12, 2023

Speaking of fear of losing control of the Narrative, witness NBC's utter hatred for Twitter (X) under Elon Musk.

NBC "investigative reporter" @BenjaminGoggin took aim at Elon Musk and shot himself in the head with another fake fact check.



Readers corrected the fake news in "community notes" but you can bet @NBCNews won't run a correction.



Someone needs to take this kid's laptop away. pic.twitter.com/CIzatz0SOe — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 12, 2023

Thank goodness for Community Notes. Journos are very used to going unchallenged.

Ben rushed to Ben's defense and the argument, which is all too common on Twitter (X) is, 'your challenging my bad take only proves my bad take is real.'

There's only one problem there, Skippy. You said the thing you just said you didn't say. You see, unlike modern journalists, we learned how to read critically.

@TomNamako, can you pretend to be a professional and provide this kid with some adult supervision? pic.twitter.com/0VwYsIGJiD — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 12, 2023

Yes. Somewhere along the line, NBC ceded control of their news division to the campus radicals running the college paper.

You work for the most partisan organization in all of corporate media. It's non-stop DNC propaganda and most Comcast employees assigned to NBC don't even try pretending otherwise.



It's hilarious to see you consider yourself a giant of journalism qualified to lecture others. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 12, 2023

Glenn puts into words what so many of us are thinking.

This is such a distraction from the actual important news right now, but why are conservative influencers so invested in defending Community Notes?



Is it because it’s a flawed program that enables them to get paid to spread misinformation and lies? https://t.co/nIbtp5U1u8 pic.twitter.com/mujj9df2BI — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) October 12, 2023

Poor Ben. So butthurt was he that he whined about people calling him out for him calling out Community Notes. Hopefully Ben Collins is available for a 'there-there, I'm sorry the meanies hurt you' hug.

***

