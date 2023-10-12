NBC journalist flubs up journalism so badly while attacking X's Community Notes

Libel lawsuit against NYT, Taylor Lorenz is allowed to proceed
Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on October 12, 2023
Meme

NBC News' online presence is what happens when a lefty website like The Daily Beast crashes into a dumpster full of CRT material that was used by BLM/Antifa protesters as a urinal. Honestly, have you seen a take from NBC News that isn't squarely in the so-called 'anti-racist' or pro child transitioning camp?

Advertisement

Add to that the 'disinformation' crew that publicly goes after Andy Ngo and Chaya Raichik (Libs of TikTok) and any other alternative news that goes against their grip on the Narrative, and you see how garbage-y NBC has become.

Brett T. dons his overalls and sifts through the NBC trash.

Speaking of fear of losing control of the Narrative, witness NBC's utter hatred for Twitter (X) under Elon Musk. 

Thank goodness for Community Notes. Journos are very used to going unchallenged.

Ben rushed to Ben's defense and the argument, which is all too common on Twitter (X) is, 'your challenging my bad take only proves my bad take is real.'

There's only one problem there, Skippy. You said the thing you just said you didn't say. You see, unlike modern journalists, we learned how to read critically.

Yes. Somewhere along the line, NBC ceded control of their news division to the campus radicals running the college paper.

Glenn puts into words what so many of us are thinking.

Poor Ben. So butthurt was he that he whined about people calling him out for him calling out Community Notes. Hopefully Ben Collins is available for a 'there-there, I'm sorry the meanies hurt you' hug.

***

